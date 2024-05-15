Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Victoria Gold: Fulminanter Aufstieg zum Produzenten und Analysten-Favorit! Hohe Kursziele!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.05.2024 | 16:50
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Common Impact: Seeking Engagement and Purpose, Corporate Employees Turn to Workplace Volunteering

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Common Impact
By James Pollard

Read the Full story on AP news.

Michelle Barbin's job does not always fill her bucket. Yes, she likes her nine-to-five helping improve consumer experiences at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. She emphasizes she wouldn't have spent nearly 19 years working for the health insurance provider otherwise.

But her "empathetic heart" gets true satisfaction from the company's opportunities to apply professional skills toward resource-strapped nonprofits. Routine work - managing projects or organizing slideshows - feels more fulfilling when it involves, say, a new marketing campaign for a Pittsburgh children's health group.

She's reaped developmental benefits, too; she credits her leadership on a day of service for helping convince her current boss to hire her onto a new team.

"This is a huge part of why I stay," Barbin said.

Continue reading on AP News

*Michelle regularly participates in Common Impact's skills-based volunteering program, facilitated through our partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

For more social impact content like this, follow us on LinkedIn ?and sign up ?for our monthly newsletter. Ready to learn more about skills-based volunteering or social impact programs for your company? Reach out.

# # #

Media Contact

Elizabeth Cross, Obviouslee Marketing
common-impact@obviouslee.com

Ron Waddell, founder of Legendary Legacies, poses with men who benefit from his nonprofit organization. Michelle Barbin, a Blue Cross Blue Shield employee volunteer in Worcester, Mass.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Common Impact on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Common Impact
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/common-impact
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Common Impact



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.