Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference is pleased to welcome Kinterra Capital Corp. ("Kinterra") as THE Battery and Critical Metals Sponsor at THE Event, to be held in Quebec City, June 4-6, 2024. Kinterra represents an integral part of the Critical Metals sector with investments in the strategic critical minerals assets and associated infrastructure necessary to accelerate the energy transition in this country and globally.

"We are proud to be a first-time sponsor of THE Event at a time when development of sustainable, geopolitically de-risked, supply chain solutions is essential for Canada," said Cheryl Brandon, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner at Kinterra Capital. "We are also excited to showcase our Quebec portfolio of vertically-integrated solutions and to discuss with attendees how the industry as a whole can work to responsibly develop 'mine to battery' solutions, both in Canada and beyond."

This year, THE Event will once again host over 100 mining companies at the Centre des congrès de Québec. Please see the 2024 Agenda with all presenters, panelists and speakers now available our website www.themininginvestmentevent.com

THE Participating Companies

* 1x1's Only ^^Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge Coreshack Participant ~Industry Invitee/Corp. Dev. Abcourt Mines Inc.*

TSX-V: ABI E-Power Resources Inc.^^

CSE: EPR Lode Gold Resources^^*

TSX-V: LOD; OTCQB: SBMIF Rackla Metals Inc.*

TSX-V: RAK Abitibi Metals Corp.

CSE: AMQ; OTCQB: AMQFF E2Gold Inc.^^

TSX-V: ETU; OTCQB: ETUGF Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

TSX:-V: MGM; OTCQB: MGMLF Radisson Mining Resources

TSX-V: RDS; OTCQB: RMRDF Advanced Gold Exploration~

CSE: AUEX Emperor Metals Corp.^^#

CSE :AUOZ: OTCQB: EMAUF Maritime Resources Corp.

TSX-V: MAE Resouro Strategic Resources ^^

TSX-V: RSM. Adyton Resources Corp.

TSX-V: ADY Empress Royalty Corp.

TSX-V: EMPR; OTCQX: EMPYF Midland Exploration Inc.*

TSX-V: MD Red Pine Exploration Inc.*

TSX-V: RPX; OTCQB: RDEXF Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

TSX: AEM; NYSE: AEM EMX Royalty Corp.

TSX-V: EMX; NYSE: EMX Mineros S.A.

TSX: MSA Ressources 1844 Resources^^

TSX-V: EFF Alamos Gold Inc. ~

TSX: AGI; NYSE: AGI Evolve Royalties ~

Private Mosaic Minerals Corp. ~

CSE: MOC Sherritt International Corp

TSX: S Allied Gold Corporation

TSX: AAUC Exiro Minerals Corp.*

Private* Nevada Organic Phosphate^^

CSE: NOP Silver Mountain Resources *

TSX-V: AGMR; OTCQB: AGMRF Amex Exploration Inc.#

TSX-V: AMX; OTCQX: AMXEF Exploits Discovery Corp.

CSE: NFLD; OTCQB: NFLDF Niobay Metals Inc.^^#

TSX-V: NBY; OTCQB: NBYCF SRQ Resources Inc.^^

TSX-V: SRQ Archer Exploration Corp.*

CSE: RCHR; OTCQB: RCHRF Falco Resources Ltd.

TSX-V: FPC Nion Nickel Inc.

Private Sirios Resources Inc.*

TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF Aston Minerals Ltd.

ASX: ASO Firefly Metals Ltd.

ASX: FFM Northern Superior Resources

TSX-V: SUP; OTCQB: NSUPF Starcore International Mines*

TSX: SAM Atex Resources Inc.

TSX-V: ATX Fireweed Metals Corp.

TSX-V: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF Nouveau Monde Graphite

TSX: NOU; NYSE: NMG STLLR Gold Inc.*

TSX: STLR; OTCQX: STLRF Atha Energy Corp.

TSX-V SASK; OTCQB: SASKF First Phosphate Corp.#

CSE: PHOS Nuvau Minerals Corp.*#

Private Strategic Resources Inc

TSX-V:SR Avanti Gold Corporation

CSE: AGC Focus Graphite Inc.^^#

TSX-V: FMS; OTCQB: FCSMF O3 Mining Inc.#

TSX-V: OIII; OTCQX: OIIIF Strikepoint Gold Inc.^^

TSX-V: SKP; OTCQB: STKXF Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

TSX: AYA; OTCX: AYASF FPX Nickel Corp.

TSX-V: FPX; OTCQB: FPOCF Osisko Development Corp.

TSX-V: ODV; NYSE: ODV Troilus Gold Corp.

TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF Blue Thunder Mining Inc.^^

TSX-V: BLUE Glencore PLC/Glencore Canada

LSE: GLEN; JSE: GLN Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd.

TSX:OR; NYSE: OR Tronic Geovic Metals*

Private Brunswick Exploration Inc.#

TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF GoGold Resources Inc.

TSX: GGD; OTCQX: GLGDF Osisko Metals Incorporated#

TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF Tudor Gold Corp.

TSX-V: TUD Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

TSX-V: BNKR; OTCQB: BHLL Gold Royalty Corp.

NYSE: GROY Osisko Mining Inc.#

TSX: OSK Unigold Inc.*

TSX-V:UGD: OTCQX: UGDIF Calisto Cobre Resources.^^

Private Goliath Resources Limited*

TSX-V: GOT; OTCQB: GOTRF Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

TSX: PMET; ASX: PMT; OTCQX: PMETF Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.*

TSX-V: VRB Canada Nickel Company

TSX-V: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF Harfang Exploration Inc.^^

TSX-V: HAR Peloton Minerals Corporation*

CSE: PMC; OTCQB: PMCCF Vior Inc.^^*

TSX-V: VIO; OTCQB: VIORF Canadian Copper Inc.*

CSE: CCI Hecla Mining Company

NYSE: HL Perseverance Metals*

Private Vision Lithium Inc.

TSX-V: VLI; OTCQB: ABEPF Comet Lithium Corp^^

TSX-V: CLIC i80 Gold Corp.

TSX: IAU; IAUX:NYSE Piedmont Lithium Ltd.

NASDAQ: PLL; ASX: PLL Vizsla Silver Corp.

TSX-V: VZLA; NYSE: VZLA Coniagas Battery Metals^^*

TSX-V: COS IAMGOLD Corporation

TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG Power Metals Corp.~

TSX-V: PWM; OTCQB: PWRMF Volta Metals Ltd^^

CSE: VLTA Delta Resources Limited^^

TSX-V: DLTA; OTCQB: DTARF iMetal Resources Inc^^ *

TSX-V: IMR; OTCQB: IMRFF Power Nickel Inc.

TSX-V: PNPN; OTCQX: PNPNF Wallbridge Mining Company

TSX: WM; OTCQX: WLBMF Denison Mines Corp.

TSX-DML; NYSE: DNN Lavras Gold Corp.

TSX-V: LGC; OTCQB: LGCFF Puma Exploration Inc.^^

TSX-V: PUMA; OTCQB: PUMXF Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

TSX: WDO; OTCQX: WDOFF Dolly Varden Silver Corp.

TSX-V: DV; OTCQX: DOLLF Li-FT Power Ltd.

TSX-V: LIFT; OTCQX: LIFFF QC Copper & Gold Inc.

TSX:V: QCCU: OTCQB: QCCUF West Red Lake Gold Mines

TSX-V: WRLG; OTCQB: WRLGF Doré Copper Mining Corp.*

TSX-V: DCMC;OTCQX: DRCMF Lithium Royalty Corp.

TSX: LIRC; OTCQX: LITRF Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.*

TSX-V: PTU; OTCQB: PTUUF Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

TSX:WPM; NYSE:WPM; LSE:WPM Dryden Gold Corp.*#

TSX-V: DRY Lithium Universe Limited

ASX: LU7 Quebec Precious Metals^^

TSX: QPM; OTCQB: CJCFF Winsome Resources Limited

ASX: ASX: WR1; OTCQB: WRSLF



About THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities and provides a platform to hear from some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality issues and sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

