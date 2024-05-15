|Special Participant
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference is pleased to welcome Kinterra Capital Corp. ("Kinterra") as THE Battery and Critical Metals Sponsor at THE Event, to be held in Quebec City, June 4-6, 2024. Kinterra represents an integral part of the Critical Metals sector with investments in the strategic critical minerals assets and associated infrastructure necessary to accelerate the energy transition in this country and globally.
"We are proud to be a first-time sponsor of THE Event at a time when development of sustainable, geopolitically de-risked, supply chain solutions is essential for Canada," said Cheryl Brandon, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner at Kinterra Capital. "We are also excited to showcase our Quebec portfolio of vertically-integrated solutions and to discuss with attendees how the industry as a whole can work to responsibly develop 'mine to battery' solutions, both in Canada and beyond."
This year, THE Event will once again host over 100 mining companies at the Centre des congrès de Québec. Please see the 2024 Agenda with all presenters, panelists and speakers now available our website www.themininginvestmentevent.com
THE Participating Companies
About THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities and provides a platform to hear from some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality issues and sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.
