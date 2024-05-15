Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Kibhocoin (KBC) on May 16, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the KBC/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 6:30 UTC.

Kibhocoin (KBC) is a comprehensive global platform offering a range of services including cryptocurrency trading, derivatives, staking, and NFTs, supporting over 50 fiat currencies and numerous payment methods.





KBC Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/209129_cbf61d18b4ae799b_001full.jpg

Introducing Kibhocoin: A Gateway to Diverse Cryptocurrency Services

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Kibhocoin (KBC), a decentralized financial asset at the heart of the Kibho ecosystem, a new venture in the realm of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Designed to foster community engagement and transparency, Kibhocoin aims to provide sustainable returns to its holders through innovative DeFi strategies. Leveraging the expertise of a diverse team, Kibho has created a robust platform inspired by successful blockchain projects, integrating features such as auto-compounding and auto-staking to enhance user experience.

The Kibhocoin ecosystem encompasses a wide range of services, including a versatile cryptocurrency exchange that supports trading in over 50 fiat currencies and major cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, and USDT. The platform offers a user-friendly environment with a variety of payment options, catering to a global audience. Furthermore, Kibhocoin enhances its user engagement through the Kibho dApp and mobile applications, facilitating easy access to staking and wallet management, and providing daily rewards, particularly through its innovative NFT staking options.

Facing the typical challenges of high transaction fees, slow speeds, and limited cross-chain compatibility, Kibho is committed to continuous improvement and expansion. The platform's underlying technology is built for efficiency and scalability, addressing these issues head-on to provide a seamless and cost-effective user experience. As Kibho continues to evolve, it remains focused on its vision of making blockchain technology more accessible and beneficial for a broad user base, driving forward the integration of cryptocurrency into everyday life.

About KBC Token

Based on BEP20, KBC has a total supply of 14.4 billion (i.e. 14,400,000,000). The KBC token distribution allocates 30% to public sale, 24% to liquidity, 10% each to NFT staking rewards and P2E/M2E rewards, 10% to CEX listing, 6% to the team, and 5% each to airdrops, bounties, and marketing. The KBC token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 6:30 UTC on May 16, 2024. Investors who are interested in KBC can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

Learn More about KBC Token:

Official Website: https://kibhocoin.net/

Telegram: https://t.me/kibhocoin_kbc

Twitter: https://x.com/kibhocoin

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kibhocoin_kbc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557897401734&mibextid=ZbWKwL

Contract: https://www.bscscan.com/token/0xb1efa16818da8432add0cb0a82cc7fab98c78893

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l LinkedIn

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209129

SOURCE: LBank