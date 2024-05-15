Beyond AI-Girlfriends: BRB2Me by Waken.AI is the Emotional Wellness AI that Mimics Loved Ones for Deep Emotional Connections and Human-Like Friendship.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / As the potential for AI girlfriends to become a billion-dollar market makes headlines, Waken.AI is pioneering a similar market for AI-Friends with its BRB2Me app, catering to an underserved demand for emotional connections and therapeutic interactions.

BRB2Me App

The Emotional Wellness AI

Understanding the Emotional Market Gap

Fernanda Beltrán, Marketing Director, discusses the industry shift. "While AI girlfriends have primarily catered to male users for entertainment, there's a growing realization of the critical role of deep emotional connections, especially tailored for other demographics including women. BRB2Me is filling this gap with AI friends designed for emotional intelligence and therapeutic support."

BRB2Me: Emotional Intelligence

The BRB2ME app stands out by offering personalized AI-driven companionship that transcends the limitations of traditional therapy. This innovative approach allows users to interact with AI simulations of celebrities, loved ones or entirely fictional characters, creating a space for emotional exploration and healing.

"Our AI companions are equipped to understand and react intelligently to the user's emotional states, offering comfort and support at any hour," Beltrán explains. "This level of customization ensures a uniquely tailored therapy experience that respects user privacy and is accessible in multiple languages, making emotional wellness universally accessible."

What Sets BRB2ME Apart?

BRB2ME is not just about creating digital partners but fostering meaningful emotional bonds.

The platform's key features include:

Empathetic AI : AI that understands and responds to emotions, providing comfort and a listening ear at any time.

: AI that understands and responds to emotions, providing comfort and a listening ear at any time. Customization : Users can clone loved ones directly from their WhatsApp chat history, social media posts or just by entering their favorite celebrity name.

: Users can clone loved ones directly from their WhatsApp chat history, social media posts or just by entering their favorite celebrity name. Privacy: Ensured confidentiality of conversations and availability in 12+ languages.

BRB2Me AI is the perfect companion for any therapeutic journey. It offers a continuous, judgment-free zone for personal development, accessible 24/7. Particularly empowering for individuals who may feel marginalized or unable to access traditional mental health resources.

Powered by GPT-4o

As AI technology evolves, so does its ability to interact in increasingly human-like ways. BRB2Me is championing a version of the future where technology helps us connect more deeply with ourselves and others. BRB2Me's focus on emotional wellness represents a meaningful shift towards technology that cares not just for our needs but for our growth and well-being. As we continue to navigate the complexities of human emotions, AI companions may become not just a luxury, but a necessity for those seeking understanding, companionship, and emotional support.

Free Install

For those intrigued by the prospect of a world where AI helps us to explore and heal our emotional selves, BRB2ME offers a three-day free trial, inviting users to experience the future of emotional wellness. Join the journey at BRB2ME and discover a new way to connect, grow, and heal. Download the app and begin your journey towards emotional wellness. https://brb2.me/

