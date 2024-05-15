Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024
Victoria Gold: Fulminanter Aufstieg zum Produzenten und Analysten-Favorit! Hohe Kursziele!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
15.05.24
15:29 Uhr
0,890 Euro
-0,030
-3,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
15.05.2024 | 17:40
Funding Circle Plc: RAG-Result of AGM

DJ Funding Circle Plc: RAG-Result of AGM 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: RAG-Result of AGM 
15-May-2024 / 16:09 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
15 May 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") 
 
Poll Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting 
 
Following its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, the Company announces that all resolutions proposed to 
shareholders as set out in the Notice of AGM were carried by the requisite majority on a poll. Resolutions 1 to 16 
were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 17 to 20 were passed as special resolutions. The table set out 
below shows the votes cast on each resolution. 
 
 
                            Votes for     Votes against  Total votes cast 
Resolution                                                   Votes 
                            Number   %   Number   %   Number   % of  withheld 
                                                    ISC 
       To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 
1.      of the Company for the year ended 31   266,255,232 100.00 2,250   0.00 266,257,482 74.98% 7,713 
       December 2023 
2.      To approve the Directors' Remuneration  262,845,251 98.73 3,377,814 1.27 266,223,065 74.97% 42,130 
       Policy 
       To approve the Directors' Remuneration 
       Report 
3.                           265,526,769 99.74 696,296  0.26 266,223,065 74.97% 42,130 
       (excluding the Directors' Remuneration 
       Policy) 
4.      To reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP  266,186,785 99.99 32,768   0.01 266,219,553 74.97% 45,642 
       as auditors of the Company 
5.      To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee 266,226,327 99.99 31,155   0.01 266,257,482 74.98% 7,713 
       to fix the remuneration of the auditors 
6.      To re-elect Andrew Learoyd as a Director 222,516,049 83.57 43,741,205 16.43 266,257,254 74.98% 7,941 
7.      To re-elect Lisa Jacobs as Director    266,249,671 100.00 9,084   0.00 266,258,755 74.98% 6,440 
8.      To re-elect Oliver White as a Director  266,245,546 100.00 13,209   0.00 266,258,755 74.98% 6,440 
9.      To re-elect Geeta Gopalan as a Director  254,169,449 95.46 12,089,305 4.54 266,258,754 74.98% 6,441 
10.      To re-elect Helen Beck as a Director   254,169,109 95.46 12,089,645 4.54 266,258,754 74.98% 6,441 
11.      To re-elect Matthew King as a Director  255,214,124 95.85 11,043,131 4.15 266,257,255 74.98% 7,940 
12.      To re-elect Samir Desai as a Director   235,096,453 88.30 31,162,302 11.70 266,258,755 74.98% 6,440 
13.      To re-elect Hendrik Nelis as a Director  233,591,724 87.74 32,631,341 12.26 266,223,065 74.97% 42,130 
14.      To re-elect Neil Rimer as a Director   244,589,938 91.87 21,631,627 8.13 266,221,565 74.97% 43,630 
15.      Political donations            245,661,606 92.26 20,597,376 7.74 266,258,982 74.98% 6,213 
16.      Directors' authority to allot shares *  219,097,472 82.29 47,160,306 17.71 266,257,778 74.98% 7,417 
17.      Disapplication of pre-emption rights *  209,019,704 78.52 57,164,685 21.48 266,184,389 74.96% 80,806 
       Disapplication of pre-emption rights in 
       connection 
18.                           209,020,158 78.52 57,164,685 21.48 266,184,843 74.96% 80,352 
       with an acquisition or specified capital 
       investment* 
19.      Purchase of own shares*          266,252,197 100.00 6,122   0.00 266,258,319 74.98% 6,876 
20.      Notice of general meeting*        266,159,132 99.96 99,849   0.04 266,258,981 74.98% 6,214

* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring 75% of votes cast to be carried.

To view the full wording of the resolutions, please refer to the Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website.

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes cast. Votes "For" include discretionary votes. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

On Monday 13 May 2024, the total number of issued ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM was 355,099,011.

While all resolutions were passed at today's AGM with a clear majority, the Board notes that Resolutions 17 and 18 received 21.48% of votes against. We intend to engage with relevant shareholders in due course to further understand their views. We will provide an update within six months as required by the UK Corporate Governance Code.

For and on behalf of

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Lucy Vernall

Company Secretary

-Ends-

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  321795 
EQS News ID:  1904215 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1904215&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2024 11:09 ET (15:09 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
