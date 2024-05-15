Anzeige
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") today purchased 33,000 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 4,768.76 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

21,492,727 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)

5,087,536 Ordinary shares held in Treasury

26,580,263 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any Ordinary shares held in Treasury and should use the figure 21,492,727 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest, in the Company.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


