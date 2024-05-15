Narxoz University continues academic transformation in 2024

New international partnerships signed

Delivering on priorities

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Narxoz University (the "University"), a preeminent non-profit university in Almaty in the Republic of Kazakhstan, today announces strong progress on its academic transformation journey during 2024, with a number of recent partnerships signed with several prestigious international universities helping to deliver on its strategic priorities.

The University has partnered with a range of leading international universities, including ESMT Berlin, Penn State University and Queen's University Belfast, with the new relationships establishing new opportunities for Narxoz students and staff to deepen collaboration with fellow institutions. The partnerships additionally enable Narxoz to expand its own global impact and improve research opportunities moving forward.

The partnerships create a strong foundation for the University's continued academic transformation in the rest of 2024 and beyond, which will be led from June 1st by Kanat Kozhakhmet, who is succeeding Miras Daulenov. Kozhakhmet has extensive experience at leading Kazakhstani universities across teaching, research, and management. His new role will see him responsible for the management of the University, focused on driving academic excellence and developing research initiatives.

Marat Atnashev, Chairman of the Board of Directors said: "I am delighted to announce our strong progress against our strategic priorities so far this year. Mr. Kozhakhmet's appointment will help to continue our progress. Over the past three years, Narxoz University has rightfully earned its reputation as a dynamic and modern higher education institution across the region, and I am confident that this will continue to go from strength to strength."

Miras Daulenov, the President of Narxoz University, commented: "It has been incredibly rewarding to lead the University during a period of rapid development. Last year we entered 7 international ratings, including the prestigious QS World University rating, and rose from 33rd to 5th place in local rankings, and have signed a number of international partnerships this year to ensure this continues to rise further. Our work would not have been possible without the incredible efforts of colleagues, partners, students, and the support of Bulat Utemuratov, for which I am immensely grateful. The groundwork has been laid and I look forward to seeing how the University continues to grow in the future."

Bulat Utemuratov, Philanthropist and owner of the University said: "The transformation of the University, which began in 2007, is bearing fruit and our results this year underscore this, with our academic excellence beginning to shine through. Our management team comprises some of the leading professionals in the field of education. Miras Daulenov and the team have done an excellent job, and I am grateful to them for their contribution to the University. I am confident Kanat Kozhakhmet will continue to build on this strong foundation."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413755/Narxoz_University.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/narxoz-university-continues-academic-transformation-in-2024-302146557.html