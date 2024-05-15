CLM pioneer sweeps board with prestigious Cybersecurity Excellence, Cyber Top Company and Security Company of the Year awards

Sectigo, the industry's most innovative provider of comprehensive certificate lifecycle management (CLM), today announced it has been honored with three awards from three leading cybersecurity publications. The recognition comes as the company prosecutes a new strategy to democratize the management of digital certificates critical for all.

Digital Certificates are essential to all modern business processes. They verify the identity and integrity of people, devices, and corporate systems as they carry out every day tasks such as signing into applications, entering secure buildings and transmitting sensitive data.

Every digital business process, from core banking to consumer e-commerce transactions, rely on these 'digital passports' to ensure their cybersecurity. Now the importance of Certificate Lifecycle Management technology, which Sectigo pioneered, has been recognised with this trio of awards from a 'Who's who' of tech publishers:

Enterprise Security Tech Top Companies Award 2024:Sectigo was recognized alongside companies demonstrating exceptional market value through technical product/service innovation thanks to industry analyst recognition, customer testimony, tangible customer results and its commitment to employment development and training.

Global InfoSec Security Company of the Year Award 2024: Sectigo is a three-time winner of these awards honoring innovators in information security who share the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry.

SCM Pro Cybersecurity Excellence Award:Sectigo's new CLM solution for small businesses, SCM Pro, won the Certificate Lifecycle Management Award 2024. These awards honor individuals or companies demonstrating excellence, innovation and leadership in information security.

Kevin Weiss, Sectigo CEO commented, "Sectigo's winning team is the reason I joined this company and we all are very proud of this recognition. Our mission is to democratize Certificate Lifecycle Management for companies of all sizes. Businesses now realize disruptions caused by unauthorized or outdated certificates can be eliminated with CLM and this will only increase with post quantum cryptography on the horizon."

About Sectigo

Sectigo is the industry's most innovative provider of comprehensive certificate lifecycle management (CLM), with automated solutions and digital certificates that secure every human and machine identity for the world's largest brands. Its automated, cloud-native, universal CLM platform issues and manages digital certificates provided by all trusted certificate authorities (CAs) to simplify and improve security protocols across the enterprise. Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers and two decades of delivering unparalleled digital trust. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com, follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to our Webby award-winning podcast, Root Causes.

