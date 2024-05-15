Lead, South Dakota--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all proposals were approved at the annual meeting of stockholders held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 in Lead, South Dakota (the "Meeting"). A total of 56,478,574 or 66.65% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company:

For % For Withheld % Withheld Gerald Aberle 49,462,069 99.85% 74,946 0.15% Jonathan Awde 49,451,506 99.83% 85,509 0.17% Jennifer Grafton 42,436,612 85.67% 7,100,403 14.33% Amy Koenig 44,948,529 90.74% 4,588,486 9.26% Stephen O'Rourke 49,133,366 99.19% 403,649 0.82% Robert Quartermain 49,108,264 99.13% 428,751 0.87% Alice Schroeder 46,751,237 94.38% 2,785,778 5.62%

Jonathan Awde, President, CEO and a director of Dakota Gold, stated, "I would like to thank all of the shareholders who voted at the Meeting. We appreciate your continued support as we advance our projects in South Dakota."

The Company's shareholders have also ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 (56,422,815 shares or 99.90% voted "For", 20,244 or 0.04% voted "Against" and 35,515 or 0.06% abstained from voting).

In addition, the Company's shareholders have approved the reincorporation of the Company from the State of Nevada to the State of Delaware (48,965,426 shares or 98.85% voted "For", 141,226 or 0.29% voted "Against" and 428,563 or 0.87% abstained from voting).

About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold (NYSE American: DC) is a South Dakota-based responsible gold exploration and development company with a specific focus on revitalizing the Homestake District in Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Gold has high-caliber gold mineral properties covering over 48 thousand acres surrounding the historic Homestake Mine.

The Dakota Gold team is focused on new gold discoveries and opportunities that build on the legacy of the Homestake District and its 145 years of gold mining history.

