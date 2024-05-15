Anzeige
15.05.2024
Wright Runstad & Company Expands Executive Team, Hiring Michael J. Yoo as Principal and Chief Investment Officer

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Wright Runstad & Company, a leader in Pacific Northwest real estate investment, asset and development management, today announced that Michael J. Yoo has joined as principal and chief investment officer. In his previous role as executive director at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Yoo led investment activities in Seattle, including Rainier Square and Blocks 16 and 24 of the Spring District. Yoo will leverage his extensive background in asset management and relationships within the tenant, capital, brokerage, and institutional communities, and will play a pivotal role in shaping the company's future.

Michael J. Yoo

"We are delighted to welcome Michael to our leadership team," said Andy Bench, president of Wright Runstad & Company. "His institutional relationships and capital markets experience will be invaluable as we continue to source new business and development opportunities."

Yoo earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California (USC) and holds an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Contact Information

Forrest Carman
forrestc@owenmedia.com

SOURCE: Wright Runstad & Company

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
