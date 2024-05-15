Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024
Victoria Gold: Fulminanter Aufstieg zum Produzenten und Analysten-Favorit! Hohe Kursziele!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
15.05.24
15:29 Uhr
0,890 Euro
-0,030
-3,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
15.05.2024 | 18:40
126 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
15-May-2024 / 17:07 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
15 May 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               15 May 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      250,000 
Highest price paid per share:         81.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          77.80p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 80.2062p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 354,235,240 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure 354,235,240 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      80.2062p                    250,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
12                79.20       08:22:37          00069941422TRLO0      XLON 
20000               80.00       08:51:02          00069942214TRLO0      XLON 
7410               80.00       09:10:17          00069943104TRLO0      XLON 
3680               79.40       09:15:41          00069943267TRLO0      XLON 
5276               79.40       09:15:41          00069943268TRLO0      XLON 
7615               79.00       09:19:05          00069943346TRLO0      XLON 
54                79.80       11:40:23          00069947185TRLO0      XLON 
6904               80.20       12:27:38          00069948653TRLO0      XLON 
1739               79.80       12:33:15          00069948850TRLO0      XLON 
5404               79.80       12:33:15          00069948851TRLO0      XLON 
7359               79.20       12:33:23          00069948852TRLO0      XLON 
4700               79.00       12:58:32          00069949312TRLO0      XLON 
1129               79.00       12:58:32          00069949313TRLO0      XLON 
766                79.00       12:58:32          00069949314TRLO0      XLON 
7463               79.00       12:58:32          00069949315TRLO0      XLON 
2303               78.20       13:21:37          00069949962TRLO0      XLON 
4604               78.20       13:21:37          00069949963TRLO0      XLON 
747                77.80       13:35:13          00069950986TRLO0      XLON 
6010               77.80       13:35:13          00069950987TRLO0      XLON 
87                78.60       14:23:55          00069952832TRLO0      XLON 
33                78.60       14:23:55          00069952833TRLO0      XLON 
56                78.60       14:24:14          00069952855TRLO0      XLON 
15                78.60       14:24:14          00069952856TRLO0      XLON 
39                78.60       14:24:14          00069952857TRLO0      XLON 
10                78.60       14:24:18          00069952865TRLO0      XLON 
18                78.60       14:24:19          00069952866TRLO0      XLON 
9                 78.60       14:24:22          00069952872TRLO0      XLON 
14                78.60       14:24:22          00069952873TRLO0      XLON 
16                78.60       14:24:26          00069952876TRLO0      XLON 
19                78.60       14:24:27          00069952877TRLO0      XLON 
6                 78.60       14:30:54          00069953178TRLO0      XLON 
7261               78.60       14:30:55          00069953179TRLO0      XLON 
5                 78.80       14:44:11          00069953923TRLO0      XLON 
878                78.80       14:44:11          00069953924TRLO0      XLON 
6649               78.80       14:44:45          00069953931TRLO0      XLON 
14                78.80       14:44:45          00069953932TRLO0      XLON 
12                78.80       14:44:45          00069953933TRLO0      XLON 
15                79.00       14:48:21          00069954150TRLO0      XLON 
6                 79.00       14:48:21          00069954151TRLO0      XLON 
19                79.00       14:48:21          00069954152TRLO0      XLON 
440                80.00       15:31:59          00069956338TRLO0      XLON 
3966               80.00       15:31:59          00069956339TRLO0      XLON 
5617               80.00       15:31:59          00069956340TRLO0      XLON 
41                80.40       15:33:03          00069956376TRLO0      XLON 
25                80.40       15:33:03          00069956377TRLO0      XLON 
6263               81.00       15:38:41          00069956612TRLO0      XLON 
32                81.00       15:38:41          00069956613TRLO0      XLON 
27                81.00       15:38:41          00069956614TRLO0      XLON 
15                81.00       15:38:41          00069956615TRLO0      XLON 
4540               81.00       15:46:28          00069957060TRLO0      XLON 
27532               81.00       15:46:28          00069957061TRLO0      XLON 
11272               81.00       15:46:28          00069957062TRLO0      XLON 
12554               81.00       15:46:29          00069957068TRLO0      XLON 
7286               81.00       15:46:29          00069957070TRLO0      XLON 
6854               81.00       15:46:29          00069957071TRLO0      XLON 
3000               81.00       15:47:28          00069957102TRLO0      XLON 
4690               81.00       15:47:28          00069957103TRLO0      XLON 
3334               81.00       15:47:28          00069957104TRLO0      XLON 
4360               81.00       15:47:28          00069957105TRLO0      XLON 
2039               81.00       15:49:28          00069957198TRLO0      XLON 
5538               81.00       15:49:28          00069957199TRLO0      XLON 
1106               81.00       15:51:15          00069957282TRLO0      XLON 
5531               81.00       15:51:15          00069957283TRLO0      XLON 
3368               81.00       15:51:18          00069957289TRLO0      XLON 
3432               81.00       15:51:18          00069957290TRLO0      XLON 
3007               81.00       15:51:35          00069957318TRLO0      XLON 
2151               81.00       15:51:35          00069957319TRLO0      XLON 
3366               81.00       15:54:24          00069957448TRLO0      XLON 
3266               81.00       15:54:24          00069957449TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2024 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

3079               81.00       16:11:47          00069958610TRLO0      XLON 
3913               81.00       16:11:47          00069958611TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  321796 
EQS News ID:  1904247 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1904247&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2024 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
