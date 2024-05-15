Lynx MD: Lynx.MD Partners with New York Gastroenterology Associates to Enhance Gastrointestinal Research Efforts

Strategic Partnership Reveals Untapped Insights in Gastroenterology Data for Research Advancement

Committed to advancing gastrointestinal research, Lynx.MD, the industry-leading medical data intelligence platform tailored specifically for the gastroenterology market, announces its collaboration with New York Gastroenterology Associates (NYGA). NYGA, the largest independent gastroenterology practice in New York City and one of the nation's top inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) practices, brings rich specialized real-world data to the Lynx.MD research ecosystem to drive advances in GI-related research and development.

NYGA is joining forces with Lynx.MD to further enhance its research capabilities. Under the leadership of Managing Partner Dr. James George and Research Director Dr. Jay Desai, NYGA's physicians participate in clinical trials across the fields of IBD, colon cancer screening, neurogastroenterology, and hepatology. This collaboration underscores NYGA's commitment to further evaluating new medical treatments and gathering crucial data to improve patient care.

Through this partnership, NYGA will join like-minded, forward-thinking gastroenterology practice groups to securely share real-world data, advancing research and development into life-changing therapeutics for people suffering from various GI diseases.

Additionally, NYGA will have the option to use the Lynx.MD data analytics platform, designed to meet the unique data needs of the gastroenterology market. The platform integrates disparate data sources from across practice groups and platforms, enabling comprehensive views of actionable data. Other practice groups have leveraged the platform to benchmark treatments and practices to optimize patient outcomes and business operations.

"At New York Gastroenterology Associates we have a strong ethos to support research initiatives and drive innovation in the field of gastroenterology," said David Hertz, Chief Operating Officer at New York Gastroenterology Associates. "Data can empower research and development of new treatments that help us deliver exceptional care to patients."

Dr. Robert Eisdorfer, co-founder, Chief Medical Officer, and gastroenterologist at Lynx.MD, added, "This partnership represents another step forward in our mission to revolutionize gastroenterology research. By combining NYGA's clinical expertise with Lynx.MD's advanced analytics, we are uniquely aligned to help life science, MedTech and biopharmaceuticals advance groundbreaking discoveries that will benefit patients worldwide."

The partnership between Lynx.MD and NYGA reflects a shared commitment to advancing gastroenterology research and improving patient care. By leveraging Lynx.MD's industry-leading platform, NYGA aims to continue making significant contributions to the field of gastroenterology.

About Lynx MD

Lynx MD is a secure data network and medical intelligence platform that gives the healthcare ecosystem the ability to quickly and safely access real-world health and patient data to accelerate diagnostic and therapeutic solutions and to improve patient outcomes. Lynx MD turns traditional data access control models upside down by making complex real-world data available for innovation within a secure, dedicated cloud environment that protects patient privacy. www.lynx.md

About New York Gastroenterology Associates

New York Gastroenterology Associates is New York City's premier independent gastroenterology practice. Offering comprehensive expertise in gastrointestinal health, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and hepatology, NYGA provides high-quality care and exceptional service. Renowned for its thought leadership and commitment to advancing medical knowledge, NYGA actively engages in clinical research to improve patient care outcomes. For more information, visit www.nygahealth.com.

