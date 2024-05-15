Gamehost Inc.: Gamehost Announces the Closure of Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre Due to Area Wildfire

RED DEER, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Gamehost Inc. ('Gamehost', the 'Company') (TSX:GH)

Gamehost has closed its Rivers Casino located in the downtown corridor of Fort McMurray. A wildfire burning in the area is threatening residential communities to the east. As a precaution, and in support of employees whose residences are now under mandatory evacuation notices, the Company is temporarily closing Rivers Casino until further notice.

Our thoughts and concerns are with our staff, emergency and forest service workers and the rest of the community.

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites and Encore Suites hotels as well as a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary.

Gamehost common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, contact:

Craig M. Thomas or;

Darcy J. Will

Toll free (877) 703-4545

(403) 346-4545

Fax (403) 340-0683

Email info@gamehost.ca

SOURCE: Gamehost Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com