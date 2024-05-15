

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aldi is recalling cream cheese products from its stores across multiple states over the potential risk of salmonella.



According to a press release, Aldi along with the cream cheese products supplier Schreiber Foods, Inc. has recalled four varieties of cream cheese spread 'out of an abundance of caution'.



The affected products - Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread, Cream Cheese Spread, and Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread were sold in Aldi stores in 28 states and the District of Columbia.



The recall was initiated after Schreiber Foods was informed about the potential salmonella risk by one of its suppliers.



If any customer consumes salmonella-contaminated food, then they can suffer from fever, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps, which could sometimes lead to death, especially in young children, the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration warned.



However, Schreiber Foods informed that no cases of illness related to this incident have been reported so far to the company.



Aldi has urged its customers to throw away the recalled products immediately or return it to the local store for a full refund.



'ALDI sincerely regrets the inconvenience and concern caused as a result of this recall,' the retailer stated.



Similarly, three other regional retailers - Hornbacher's, Hy-Vee and Schnucks, have recalled cream cheese products supplied by Schreiber, over the possible salmonella contamination.



Minnesota-based Hornbacher's said that it is also recalling the Essential Everyday Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese Spread, whereas Schucks is recalling Schnucks Whip Cream Spread, Schnucks Strawberry Spread and Schnucks Cream Cheese Spread.



Another retailer, Hy-Vee has recalled two varieties of its Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread, as well as several Cookies and Cream Mix due to the salmonella risk.



The impacted products were distributed to Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations, as well as Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, the FDA stated.



