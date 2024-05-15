Feelgoodz Unveils Industry-Disrupting Bodhi Spa Slide

Eco-Friendly Amenity Sets New Hospitality Standards in Sustainability, Comfort, and Guest Experience

GARNER, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Feelgoodz, a trailblazer in sustainable footwear, proudly announces the launch of Bodhi, an innovative spa slide from their Zero Waste Back Bar Collection, poised to redefine guest experiences in the spa industry.

Bodhi Spa Slide

Shown in black

Designed as a gift for guests, Bodhi represents an original leap forward in hospitality amenities and reimagines the traditional spa slide. The multifaceted Bodhi serves as a practical back bar item, an unexpected guest gift, and a tangible symbol of sustainability. It's an eco-friendly solution that minimizes cleaning and maintenance, which in turn reduces labor costs and waste.

Crafted entirely from 100% recycled materials, Bodhi features repurposed recycled grocery bags for the comfort-focused footbed, recycled PVC plastic for the straps, and motorcycle tires transformed into durable soles. Bodhi epitomizes the innovation and brand mission Feelgoodz is known for.

Key points about the Bodhi spa slide:

Zero-Waste: Crafted entirely from recycled materials.

Crafted entirely from recycled materials. Customizable Branding: Strap or footbed can be customized with a resort or spa brand logo.

Extensive Colors: Available in a wide-ranging palette of colors to complement the style of any spa or resort.

Available in a wide-ranging palette of colors to complement the style of any spa or resort. Cost-Efficient: Engineered to minimize labor and cleaning costs for spa providers, enhancing operational efficiency.

Brand Elevation: Gifting clients sustainable footwear fosters loyalty and helps differentiate a spa property in a fiercely competitive market.

Feelgoodz is a leader in sustainable, artisan-crafted footwear and accessories. With an unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical production, Feelgoodz supports rural artisan partners across Thailand, Vietnam, India, Nepal, and Turkey. Feelgoodz remains steadfast in its mission to offer eco-friendly alternatives that enrich lives and preserve the planet. Discover more at www.feelgoodz.com.

