

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study in the Annals of Internal Medicine suggests that low testosterone levels in men may be associated with a shorter lifespan.



Researchers from the University of Western Australia, in collaboration with experts from Australia, North America, and Europe, conducted a comprehensive analysis of 11 studies involving over 24,000 men aged from their late 40s to mid-70s on average.



The findings indicate that men with low testosterone levels may experience symptoms such as fatigue, cognitive impairment, mood changes, and decreased libido.



Testosterone levels typically decline by about 1% annually after the age of 30, due to reduced hormone production by the testicles and age-related hormonal changes. This decline, often referred to as male menopause or andropause, is associated with an increased risk of mortality and cardiovascular disease.



The research highlights the potential link between low testosterone, reduced muscle mass, increased fat accumulation, and heightened cardiovascular disease risk.



While the study suggests a connection between low testosterone and adverse health outcomes, it acknowledges the challenges in establishing a causal relationship between testosterone levels and cardiovascular disease.



Importantly, the research focused on endogenous testosterone levels produced naturally by the body, excluding synthetic testosterone used in hormone therapy.



