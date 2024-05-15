Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for April 2024.

April 2024 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.1 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $378 million;

CSE issuers completed 110 financings that raised an aggregate $89 million; and

The CSE had 805 listed securities as at April 30, 2024.

"CSE issuers continue to navigate challenging market conditions, completing more financings in April than any other month so far this year, and the third most of any month in the last two years," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "We were pleased to see plenty of financing activity in the mining sector in particular, where record-high gold prices are providing the investment community with a strong motivation to fund promising exploration programs."

What's On at the CSE

Richard Carleton has two speaking engagements at the Current Trends in Mining Finance Conference (CTMF) on May 20-22 in New York. He will participate in a panel discussion on May 22 titled "Why the Stock Exchange Junior Mining Companies List on Can Make a Difference." He will also join a fireside chat focused on short selling. Please click here to view Red Cloud TV's interview with Mr. Carleton from last year's CTMF conference.

Investors will have an opportunity to meet with select emerging companies, including CSE-listed issuers, onsite at the Canadian Open golf tournament at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club on May 30-June 2. The Investor Clubhouse at the Canadian Open event will host tailored meetings between investors and companies in a VIP suite from Friday to Sunday. There will also be post-meeting networking opportunities, and plenty of time to take in the action on the course. The CSE is pleased to be sponsoring this exciting event.

The CSE is pleased to be returning to THE Mining Investment Event of the North conference in Quebec City on June 3-5. The invitation-only event features more than 100 mining companies (including many CSE-listed companies) and provides a series of one-on-one meetings, company presentations and keynote speeches.

New Listings in April 2024

Quebec Pegmatite Holdings Corp. (QBC) - Fundamental Change

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (TNJ) - Fundamental Change

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

Website: https://thecse.com/

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/

Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

Contact:

Richard Carleton, CEO

416-367-7360

richard.carleton@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209317

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)