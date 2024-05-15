The Glimpse Group, Inc.: The Glimpse Group Reports Q3 Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality ("VR"), Augmented Reality ("AR") and Spatial Computing software and services, provided financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2024, ended March 31, 2024 ("Q3 FY'24").

Business Summary by President & CEO Lyron Bentovim

Earlier today, we announced that our subsidiary company, Brightline Interactive ("BLI"), entered into a $4MM+, 12-month contract with a Department of Defense ("DoD") entity for a Spatial Computing ecosystem, integrating AI workflows and accelerated compute for a variety of defense use-cases. Please see separate related 8K and press release.

We are in the process of securing several additional multi-million dollar Spatial Computing/Cloud/AI contracts with multiple Government, DoD and large enterprise customers. The short-term aggregate value for these contracts is in the $8-12 million range. While there is no guarantee that some or all of these will come to fruition, we anticipate that a good portion of these will close before CY-end '24, with additional potential in CY '25.

Each of these potential contracts has significant growth elements built into them that could lead to significant annual recurring software revenue.

Looking forward, we expect revenues to be generally flat to up in the coming two quarters as we finalize our divestiture plans and then grow significantly in Q4 CY 2024 and into 2025 as we start recognizing the revenues from the DoD entity contract we signed and the others we expect to follow.

As previously discussed, we have made significant reductions in our operating cash expense base as reflected by a 62% reduction in our Operating expenses this quarter compared to the same quarter last year. Our operational cash breakeven point is now at approximately $3 million revenue per quarter or $12 million revenue annually. Given our current level of revenues and subject to the signing of some of the contracts mentioned above, we expect to be cash flow positive from our operations commencing in September '24 and onwards. In such a scenario, and given our current cash balance, we expect to be self-sufficient without needing any external fundings.

These strides increasingly validate our transition to enterprise-scale Spatial Computing/Cloud/AI driven Immersive recurring software solutions, and the divestiture of non-core operating assets. As was previously discussed and as expected, the temporary impact of this strategic transition was lower revenue.

Q3 FY '24 quarterly revenue of approximately $1.9 million, a 48% decrease compared to revenue of approximately $3.7 million in Q3 FY '23 which was our record revenue quarter.

Gross Margin for Q3 FY '24 was approximately 70% compared to 67% for Q3 FY '23. We expect our Gross Margins to continue to remain in the 65-75% range.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for Q3 FY'24 of approximately $0.89 million, compared to an EBITDA loss of approximately $1.13 million for Q3 FY '23, a quarter in which the revenues were far higher.

Q3 FY '24 Financial Summary (for full detail of our financial results please refer to our 8K and 10Q filed on 5/15/24)

Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was approximately $1.9 million compared to approximately $3.67 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of 48%. Total revenue for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 was approximately $7.08 million compared to approximately $10.57 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of 33%. The decrease for both periods reflects our strategic shift to Spatial Computing, Cloud and AI driven immersive software solutions ("Strategic Shift"), which has resulted in a significant turnover in our historical customer base and divestiture of non-strategic assets.

Gross profit margin was approximately 70% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to approximately 67% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase was driven by higher gross margin Software License/SaaS and non-project Software Services representing a greater percentage of total revenue. Gross profit margin was approximately 66% for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 compared to approximately 69% for the nine months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was driven by the lower margin on project revenue in the current fiscal year due to a larger use of outside contractors.

Operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were approximately $2.93 million compared to $7.73 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of 62%. This reflects a decrease in primarily all expense categories, reduced investment in non-core areas and divesting non-core assets to align with reduced revenue as a result our Strategic Shift, along with a gain in the change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration. Operating expenses for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 were approximately $7.26 million compared to $16.74 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of 57%. This reflects a decrease in all expense categories, reduced investment in non-core areas and divesting non-core assets to align with reduced revenue as a result our Strategic Shift, along with an increased gain in the change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $1.54 million, as compared to a net loss of $5.22 million for the comparable 2023 period, a $3.68 million improvement or approximately 70%. This reflects decreased revenue/gross margin offset by a decrease in operating expenses and a gain in change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration. Net loss for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 was $2.40 million, as compared to a net loss of $9.30 million for the comparable 2023 period, a $6.90 million improvement or approximately 74%. This reflects decreased revenue/gross margin and increased intangible asset impairment offset by a decrease in operating expenses and an increased gain in change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $0.89 million compared to a loss of $1.13 million for the comparable 2023 period. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the nine months ended March 31, 2024 was $3.50 million compared to a loss of $4.78 million for the comparable 2023 period. The reduced EBITDA loss for both periods reflect cash expense reductions in excess of the decrease in revenue/gross margin.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $4.3 million.

The Company has no outstanding corporate debt or preferred equity obligations.

Q3 Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

USA Dial In: 844-369-8774

International: 862-298-0844

Participant Access Code: The Glimpse Group

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2934/50603

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the webcast will be available through May 15, 2025. A replay of the teleconference will be available through May 29, 2024. To listen, please call USA: 877-481-4010 or International: 919-882-2331; Replay Passcode: 50603. A webcast will also be available on the IR section of The Glimpse Group website (ir.theglimpsegroup.com) or by clicking the webcast link above.

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR),(FSE:9DR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Spatial Computing software & services. Glimpse's unique business model builds scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



As of

March 31, 2024 As of

June 30, 2023

(Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,285,343 $ 5,619,083 Accounts receivable 975,172 1,453,770 Deferred costs/contract assets 72,205 158,552 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 813,193 562,163 Total current assets 6,145,913 7,793,568

Equipment, net 184,954 264,451 Right-of-use assets, net 522,449 627,832 Intangible assets, net 2,820,068 4,284,151 Goodwill 10,857,600 11,236,638 Other assets 73,273 71,767 Total assets $ 20,604,257 $ 24,278,407

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 241,072 $ 455,777 Accrued liabilities 246,971 635,616 Accrued non cash performance bonus - 1,041,596 Deferred revenue/contract liabilities 69,847 466,393 Lease liabilities, current portion 413,237 405,948 Contingent consideration for acquisitions, current portion 2,918,939 5,120,791 Total current liabilities 3,890,066 8,126,121

Long term liabilities Contingent consideration for acquisitions, net of current portion 1,414,682 4,505,000 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 211,638 423,454 Total liabilities 5,516,386 13,054,575

Commitments and contingencies - -

Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 20 million shares

authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 300 million shares

authorized; 18,140,217 and 14,701,929 issued and outstanding, respectively 18,141 14,702 Additional paid-in capital 74,114,774 67,854,108 Accumulated deficit (59,045,044 ) (56,644,978 ) Total stockholders' equity 15,087,871 11,223,832 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,604,257 $ 24,278,407

GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended

March 31, March 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue







Software services $ 1,466,397 $ 3,119,948 $ 6,510,740 $ 9,868,920 Software license/software as a service 429,246 552,442 566,208 705,041 Total Revenue 1,895,643 3,672,390 7,076,948 10,573,961 Cost of goods sold 569,461 1,223,531 2,406,479 3,313,409 Gross Profit 1,326,182 2,448,859 4,670,469 7,260,552 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 1,136,848 2,157,307 4,209,518 6,692,332 General and administrative expenses 1,233,904 1,137,231 3,375,140 3,773,231 Sales and marketing expenses 559,681 1,456,883 2,138,539 4,938,213 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets 291,036 550,786 950,192 1,536,467 Goodwill impairment - 250,000 379,038 250,000 Intangible asset impairment - 229,182 522,166 229,182 Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration (291,980 ) 1,947,989 (4,317,524 ) (677,113 ) Total operating expenses 2,929,489 7,729,378 7,257,069 16,742,312 Loss from operations before other income (1,603,307 ) (5,280,519 ) (2,586,600 ) (9,481,760 )

Other income Interest income 61,051 57,921 186,534 184,800 Net Loss $ (1,542,256 ) $ (5,222,598 ) $ (2,400,066 ) $ (9,296,960 )

Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.68 )

Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 17,195,322 14,093,597 16,194,523 13,727,595

THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



For the Nine Months Ended

March 31,

2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities:



Net loss $ (2,400,066 ) $ (9,296,960 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 1,040,759 1,645,846 Common stock and stock option based compensation for employees and board of directors 1,742,126 2,784,667 Accrued non cash performance bonus fair value adjustment (551,236 ) - Acquisition contingent consideration fair value adjustment (4,317,524 ) (677,113 ) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 901,204 479,182 Issuance of common stock to vendors as compensation 88,472 5,238 Adjustment to operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities (99,144 ) (15,056 )

Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 478,598 (48,340 ) Deferred costs/contract assets 86,347 519,673 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (251,030 ) (120,436 ) Other assets (1,506 ) 149,962 Accounts payable (214,705 ) (525,832 ) Accrued liabilities (388,644 ) (149,673 ) Deferred revenue/contract liabilities (396,546 ) (2,348,561 ) Net cash used in operating activities (4,282,895 ) (7,597,403 ) Cash flow from investing activities: Purchases of equipment (19,346 ) (139,420 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (2,522,756 ) Purchase of investments - (8,197 ) Net cash used in investing activities (19,346 ) (2,670,373 ) Cash flows provided by financing activities: Proceeds from securities purchase agreement, net 2,968,501 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 66,111 Cash provided by financing activities 2,968,501 66,111

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,333,740 ) (10,201,665 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 5,619,083 18,249,666 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 4,285,343 $ 8,048,001 Non-cash Investing and Financing activities:

Issuance of common stock for satisfaction of contingent liability $ 974,647 $ 2,093,037 Issuance of common stock for non cash performance bonus $ 490,360 $ - Lease liabilities arising from right-of-use assets $ 113,182 $ 1,221,513 Note receivable for sale of subsidiary assets $ 1,000,000 $ - Allowance against note receivable $ (1,000,000 ) $ - Common stock issued for acquisition $ - $ 2,845,430 Contingent acquisition consideration liability recorded at closing $ - $ 6,139,000 Common stock issued for purchase of intangible asset - technology $ - $ 326,436 Issuance of common stock for satisfaction of contingent liability, net of note extinguishment $ - $ 318,571 Extinguishment of note receivable for satisfaction of contingent liability $ - $ 250,000

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in millions) (in millions) Net loss $ (1.54 ) $ (5.22 ) $ (2.40 ) $ (9.30 ) Depreciation and amortization 0.32 0.59 1.04 1.65 EBITDA loss (1.22 ) (4.63 ) (1.36 ) (7.65 ) Stock based compensation expenses 0.62 1.07 1.83 2.79 Intangible asset impairment - 0.48 0.90 0.48 Acquisition expenses - - - 0.28 Non cash change in fair value of accrued performance bonus - - (0.55 ) - Non cash change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration (0.29 ) 1.95 (4.32 ) (0.68 ) Adjusted EBITDA loss $ (0.89 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (3.50 ) $ (4.78 )

