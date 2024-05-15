Shareholders of Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) approved a cash dividend in the amount of $2.72 per share, payable in four equal installments of $0.68, at the company's 2024 Annual General Meeting held in Switzerland today. The dividends will be paid as indicated below:

Bunge Quarter, Fiscal Year Payment Date Record Date Amount 2nd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2024 June 3, 2024 May 20, 2024 $0.68 3rd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2024 September 2, 2024 August 19, 2024 $0.68 4th Quarter, Fiscal Year 2024 December 2, 2024 November 18, 2024 $0.68 1st Quarter, Fiscal Year 2025 March 4, 2025 February 18, 2025 $0.68

About Bunge

At Bunge (NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. With more than two centuries of experience, unmatched global scale and deeply rooted relationships, we work to strengthen global food security, increase sustainability where we operate, and help communities prosper. As a world leader in oilseed processing and a leading producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats, we value our partnerships with farmers to bring quality products from where they're grown to where they're consumed. At the same time, we collaborate with our customers to develop tailored and innovative solutions to meet evolving dietary needs and trends in every part of the world. Our Company has its registered office in Geneva, Switzerland and its corporate headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri. We have approximately 23,000 dedicated employees working across approximately 300 facilities located in more than 40 countries.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.bunge.com, in the "Investor Center" section. We may use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

