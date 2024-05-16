DJ FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT: PulluP Entertainment is launching a capital increase by way of a public offering with a priority period, on an irreducible basis only, for the benefit of shareholders, for an init

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, 15 May 2024, 08.30 p.m. PulluP Entertainment is launching a capital increase by way of a public offering with a priority period, on an irreducible basis only, for the benefit of shareholders, for an initial gross amount of EUR17.45m secured by commitments of a minimum 78.2% of this amount A voluntary operation to strengthen the Group's financial situation and seize development opportunities as part of its new developer/publisher strategy around three business lines Availability of the Prospectus . Main terms of the transaction: . A capital increase with cancellation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights by way of a public offering with a priority period, on an irreducible basis only, for the benefit of shareholders. . Suscription commitments representing a minimum of 78.2% of the gross amount of the transaction, including a subscription commitment from Neology Holding, the Company's main shareholder, for a minimum amount of EUR12.00 million, and Otus Capital Management for an amount of EUR1.65 million. . Gross amount of the transaction: initial amount of EUR17.45 million (including issuance premium) that may be increased to EUR20.07 million if the Extension Clause is fully exercised, and to EUR23.08 million if the Extension clause and the Over-allotment Option are fully exercised. . Subscription price: EUR11.30 per new share, representing a discount of 3% on the volume-weighted average price of PulluP Entertainment's share price over the last three trading days preceding the date of this press release, and a discount of 3.4% on the closing price of PulluP Entertainment's share on 14 May 2024. . Priority period: from 16 May 2024 to 22 May 2024 (inclusive) for the benefit of shareholders whose shares are registered in their account on 15 May 2024 after market close. . Subscription period of the public offering and the global placement: from 16 May 2024 to 22 May 2024 (inclusive). PARIS, FRANCE - 15 May 2024 - PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT (FR0012419307 - ALPUL) (the "Company") is launching a capital increase with shareholders' cancellation of preferential subscription rights by way of a public offering, with a priority period in favour of the current shareholders, on an irreducible basis only, of an initial amount of EUR17.45 million, by issuing 1,544,348 new shares at a price of EUR11.30 per share (the "New Shares") representing a discount of 3% on the volume-weighted average price of PulluP Entertainment's share price over the last three trading days preceding the date of this press release, and a discount of 3.4% versus the closing price of PulluP Entertainment's share on 14 May 2024 (the "Offering"). The amount of the capital increase may be increased to EUR20.07 million in the event of the exercise of the extension clause (the "Extension Clause"), and to EUR23.08 million in the event of the exercise of the Extension Clause and the over-allotment option (the "Over-allotment Option"). Fabrice Larue, Chairman and CEO of PulluP Entertainment: "Convinced by the growth prospects of the video game market, in 2020, my partners and I identified the full potential of Focus Home Interactive, at that point a recognised publisher, and became its largest shareholder. In 2021, we provided the Group with the resources to continue upgrading its games and invest more in development budgets while driving a deliberate studio acquisition strategy. Over the past three years, seven studios and their teams have joined the Group and numerous collaborations have been formed. We are therefore very proud of the collective successes we have achieved, which propelled the company's publisher ranking in 2023 to fourth worldwide, as ranked by Metacritic, a foremost aggregator of video games reviews and ratings. 2023/24 was a year marked by an inflationary macroeconomic environment, which affected consumers and players, and a particularly competitive climate in our industry. In this context, we remained true to our values and our mission to offer our players and their communities unique and memorable experiences by being uncompromising on quality. At the beginning of 2024, to achieve our ambition of becoming a European leader in development and publishing on the independent and AA+ market, we announced a new organisation around three complementary business lines: Focus Entertainment Publishing, Dotemu and PulluP Studios supplemented by Scripteam. We also bolstered our Executive Committee with the appointments of Geoffroy Sardin, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, and subsequently Ahmed Boukhelifa, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of PulluP Studios. The Group's new name, PulluP Entertainment, embodies this new operational organisation. After all of these developments, the capital increase announced today will enable us to strengthen our financial position and provide us with additional resources to plan thoroughly for the success of future releases, with several major launches already scheduled over the coming months. I would like to thank all of our talented teams, the members of the Executive Committee, the members of the Board and our partners for their commitment and their trust in the execution of the strategy that will drive profitable growth for the Group over the long term and a rebound in its results from the 2024/25 financial year." Geoffroy Sardin, Deputy CEO of PulluP Entertainment: "I am fully on board with the ambitions of PulluP Entertainment and am delighted to have been able to support this magnificent project since the beginning of the year with the most enthusiastic and creative of teams. Every day, I see the success of our strategy consolidated by the work carried out and the unique experiences created by the Group's talented teams. As this new financial year gets under way, we already have a line-up of 65 projects to be launched over three years, thus crystallising our medium-term objective to have a revenue mix that is 50% owned IP and 50% co-owned IP. 2024/2025 promises to be a year of growth and we expect to see a rebound in our results with significant new titles, including Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 scheduled to be launched on 9 September 2024. We will continue to be financially disciplined and efforts will be intensified to take full advantage of synergies from our new, fully performance-focused organisation. As Deputy Chief Executive Officer and new shareholder, on the occasion of this capital increase, I would like to confirm my commitment and also express my thanks to the talented teams, the members of the Executive Committee, the members of the Board, our partners and our shareholders for their trust in giving PulluP Entertainment the means to achieve its ambitions." . Update of the earnings outlook for the second half of 2023/24 For the second half of the financial year ended 31 March 2024, PulluP Entertainment now expects a strong increase in EBITDA compared to the first half of 2023/24 thanks to the excellent performance of the back-catalogue supported by regular additional content, the good performance recorded on several games as well as the positive contribution of acquisitions. Despite the adjustment of the value of the gaming portfolio, EBITA should come out slightly positive (vs an initial slightly negative anticipation). This upward adjustment derives from the recognition of certain expenses as exceptional elements and not anymore as operating ones. . Reasons for the transaction and projected use of proceeds The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company as follows: . 50%, i.e. EUR8.453 million, to reduce Company's net debt; and . 50%, i.e. EUR8.453 million, to seize development opportunities. In the event that the Offering is only subscribed at 78.2%, the funds raised will be allocated in priority to reduce Company's net debt and the remainder will be used for development opportunities. . Transaction details Legal framework and structure of the Offering By decision dated 14 May 2024, the Company's Board of Directors, on the basis of the delegation of authority granted by the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of 12 September 2023 in its ninth (9^th) resolution, decided to proceed with the launch of a capital increase with cancellation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights by way of a public offering and with a priority period, on an irreducible basis only, for the benefit of the shareholders. The exercise of the Over-allotment Option will be decided, where applicable, on 23 May 2024 by the Board of Directors in accordance with the delegation of authority granted by the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of 12 September 2023 in its twelfth (12^th) resolution. Issuance amount and number of New Shares to be issued The maximum gross amount of the Offering is EUR17.45 million (including issuance premium), i.e. a net amount of EUR16.91 million, which is likely to give rise to the issuance of a maximum number of 1,544,348 New Shares. If the Extension Clause is fully exercised, the maximum gross amount of the Offering will be increased to approximately EUR20.07 million (including issuance premium), i.e. a net amount of EUR19.52 million, which is likely to give rise to the issuance of a maximum total number of 1,776,000 New Shares. If the Extension Clause and the Over-allotment Option are exercised in full, the maximum gross amount of the Offering will be increased to an amount of EUR23.08 million (including issuance premium), i.e. a net amount of approximately

