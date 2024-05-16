Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - S2K Capital Corp. ("S2K") announced today that they had acquired an aggregate of 750,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of 1287412 B.C. Ltd. ("412" or, the "Corporation"). S2K acquired the securities on May 14, 2024 pursuant to the closing of a private placement of 1,500,000 Common Shares of the Corporation at a purchase price of $0.0001 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $150.00 (the "Acquisition").

Prior to the Acquisitions, S2K did not hold any common shares in 412. As a result of the Acquisition, S2K now holds 750,000 (14.02%) Common Shares in 412. S2K acquired the Common Shares for private investment purposes and may increase or decrease its beneficial ownership or control in 412 as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report will appear with 412's documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedarplus.ca.

412's head office is located at 1200 Waterfront Centre, 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V7X 1T2.

For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

Shawn Khunkhun

604-609-5137

