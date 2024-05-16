Over a third (36%) of disabled people feel anxious or frustrated when it comes to visiting the dentist 1

As the #1 recommended toothbrush brand by dentists worldwide, Oral-B is dedicated to transforming the dental office experience for people with disabilities into a more positive one

Oral-B launches The Disability Champions Award Programme for dental staff across Europe,in partnership with the iADH

Today, on Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), Oral-B proudly launches the Disability Champions Award Programme as part of its ongoing mission to make oral care more accessible to everybody. In partnership with the iADH, the programme aims to make the dentist office experience across Europe more inclusive and positive for those with disabilities and their caregivers.

Over a third (36%) of people with visible and non-visible disabilities feel anxious or frustrated when it comes to visiting the dentist. For instance, individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder may experience heightened anxiety in unfamiliar environments such as a dental practice, as it disrupts their normal routine. Similarly, a patient with Cerebral Palsy, who may face motor challenges without intellectual disability, might find it difficult to brush their teeth effectively due to limitations in fine motor coordination.

To help overcome this, the Disability Champions Award Programme encourages one member of each dental practice across Europe to become the personal lead to ensure their practice is committed to be more disability positive because sometimes all it takes is one person to truly make a difference.

By completing the necessary online training and accessibility suggestions devised by iADH and Oral-B (available at https://www.iadh.org/oral-b-iadh-disability-champions/) dental staff who meet the requirements will earn their Disability Champions award. They receive a badge that can be used within their office or on social media to encourage others to become Disability Champions. Their practice will also be visible on Oral-B's website to make it easier for people with disabilities and their caregivers to find disability positive dental practices near them, and to feel more confident and encouraged about visiting the dentist.

Benjamin Binot, P&G Europe Oral Care Senior Vice President, said:"Last year, we launched The Big Rethink initiative in partnership with iADH to rethink how Oral-B can make oral care more inclusive, accessible, and positive for people with disabilities, their caregivers, and everyone in between. This year, we are making our intention good by driving action amongst dental practitioners with the Disability Champions Awards Programme. With our long-term partners, the iADH, we have devised a programme that is straightforward for dental staff to undertake and promote, and that demonstrates their commitment to raising the standard of oral care for people with disabilities."

Professor. Pedro Diz Dios, President Elect of iADH, said: "At the iADH, we are about promoting equitable oral care. However, we often find that dental practitioners have pre-conceived notions of what makes their practice inclusive, accessible, and positive for people with disabilities and their caregivers. We want to help dentists rethink how to provide a better service for all and believe that appointing one person in the organization to become a Disability Champion will help drive the right change forward. The hope is that as many dental practices as possible across Europe take part in the Disability Champions Award Programme and make better oral care for all a reality."

The Disability Champions Awards Programme is being launched at Oral-B's 'Championing the Perfect Clean for All' global event being held in Amsterdam between 15-16th May. Over 100+ media, dental professionals and people with disabilities will learn more about the programme, hear inspiring stories from the latest Disability Champions, and experience first-hand how Oral-B plans to bring a better oral care experience to people with disabilities at the dentist practice and at home. Indeed, Oral-B is previewing its new Oral-B iO2 toothbrush that will bring its revolutionary iO technology to a wider audience, including people with disabilities.

The iO2 is crafted to effortlessly transition manual toothbrush users to electric toothbrushes by bringing Oral-B's iO technology to life with one simple touch for a simpler, more intuitive cleaning experience that's tough on plaque and gentle on gums! The dentist-inspired round brush head surrounds teeth, perfectly adapting to their unique shape, removing 100% more bacterial plaque than regular manual brushes even in hard-to-reach areas of the mouth. The iO2 will also come with a new brush head with Smart Bristles that now fully fade their colour to white, making it easy to know when it's time to change your brush head.

1 The Oral Health Disability European Study (2022) surveyed 5,000 respondents across UK, France, Germany and Italy

For more information on The Disability Champions Awards Programme, please visit here. The website offers relevant and helpful content for people with disabilities, their caregivers, and families, as well as the professional community.

About Procter Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bold®, Braun®, Daz®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gillette®, Head Shoulders®, Herbal Essences®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, Tampax®, Venus® and Vicks®.

Although headquartered in the US, P&G was founded by an Englishman and an Irishman in 1837, our heritage lives on through the work of Research Development Centres, Manufacturing Plants and Business sites, across the UK Ireland.

Beyond our Purpose, Values Principles, the foundation on which P&G was built and our guiding force for over 180 years, we aspire to be a force for growth so that we can be a force for growth in the communities in which we live and work. Through our citizenship priorities, we want to build a better world for all of us inside and outside of P&G free from gender bias, with equal voice and equal representation. Environmental sustainability is embedded into our business, and has been for decades, and we have a strong track record of delivering on our goals in this area. We support communities around the world through our people, our brands and our partners by delivering the comforts of home, health and hygiene.

About Oral-B

Oral-B® exists to help people Brush Like a Pro. Oral-B® was founded in 1950 by a California periodontist, who invented an innovative toothbrush to help his patients achieve healthier teeth and gums at home. Oral-B® continues to stay true to his mission and is today the worldwide leader in the over $5 billion brushing market. Part of the Procter Gamble Company, the brand manufactures electric toothbrushes and toothpaste for adults and children, oral irrigators, and interdental products.

About the International Association for Disability and Oral Health (iADH)

The iADH is a global organization with over 8000 members from all sectors of health and social care interested in disability and oral health who work to share their scientific knowledge, research, clinical skills and collective experience to reduce barriers to care and improve oral health outcomes for people with disability.

