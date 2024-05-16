ProLogium Initiates Establishment of R&D Center in Paris-Saclay, Pioneering a Link Between Local Innovative Value Chain and Mass Production

PARIS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProLogium, a global leader in lithium ceramic battery technology, announced the choice of Paris-Saclay (Île-de-France) as the location for its first R&D Center outside Taiwan. The initiative marks a pivotal milestone in ProLogium's commitment to facilitate local supply chain and technology development activities for next-generation batteries in Europe.

At a press conference attended by guests including French minister of Transport Patrice Vergriete, Armand Ajdari, Chief Technology Officer, Arkema, and Yohan Souteyrand, Vice-President Industrial Partnerships, CEA-LITEN, ProLogium unveiled plans for a cutting-edge laboratory facility, designed to spearhead the development of lithium ceramic battery technologies tailored for the European market.

Under the leadership of ProLogium Group Chief Scientist Dmitry Belov, both R&D centers in France and Taiwan will work together, leveraging synergies between them. Combined with ProLogium's original center in Taiwan, this new facility and its highly qualified scientific staff will allow ProLogium to ensure close cooperation with the battery industry and strategic partners in France and the EU to validate and smoothly transfer materials and technology for the Dunkirk factory and European market.

These advancements will seamlessly integrate into the commercial production processes at ProLogium's future Dunkirk gigafactory. The R&D center will feature two laboratories: "L'Odyssee" slated to open in 2024, and "L'lliade", a large-scale lab center that is scheduled to open in early 2025.

"ProLogium has persistently pursued the electrification transformation through cutting-edge lithium ceramic battery technologies. Our R&D efforts in front-end electrolyte exploration, battery cell structure innovation, and manufacturing process design have become our paramount strengths. This year, the gigawatt-scale production demonstration line we inaugurated in Taiwan stands as tangible proof of our successful transition from the laboratory to mass production. As we embark on the final stretch from production lines to the market, we aim to integrate the technological strengths of Taiwan and France." Vincent Yang, Founder and Chairman of ProLogium, remarked. "France hosts a world-leading cluster of enterprises and talent in advanced materials and simulation technology. Expanding ProLogium's R&D footprint to Paris-Saclay and deepening the cooperation with the local ecosystem are critical strategies as we commit to building a localized value chain for European customers, We appreciate the strong support spanning from central government and leading research institutions to local authorities in the Paris-Saclay region. We are looking forward to the innovative sparks that will emerge here."

Recognized as one of the world's top 8 innovation clusters, Paris-Saclay stands as a beacon of innovation excellence in France and Europe. It not only houses top-tier universities and an innovative industrial ecosystem, but also provides comprehensive infrastructure and logistical support for businesses, enabling ProLogium to establish its laboratories faster and more efficiently. ProLogium's decision to establish its R&D presence here underscores the company's strategic vision to leverage top scientific talent and resources within this vibrant ecosystem.

ProLogium will participate in the Paris-Saclay Spring 2024 event taking place on May 16th-17th. The annual event of the leading deep-tech ecosystem in Europe brings together startups and innovative companies, 2 globally recognized academic institutions and over 16,000 researchers for a rich program which in 2024 will spotlight the Cleantech sector.

Meanwhile, ProLogium and Arkema, a global leader in specialty materials, have signed a LOI (Letter of Intent). The collaboration will initially focus on the development of advanced high-performance materials tailored for ProLogium's lithium ceramic batteries, with plans to take full advantage of Arkema's extensive suite of inside-the-cell technologies.

Armand Ajdari, Chief Technology Officer at Arkema, stated, "We are committed to jointly driving technologies that offer higher energy density, enhanced safety, and sustainable development. ProLogium has chosen France, home to our headquarters and flagship R&D center, and we look forward to an exciting chapter built on collaboration and innovation."

"The ProLogium R&D team is thrilled about the forthcoming interactions with the advanced materials industry and academia. We are poised to establish multidimensional, cross-border, and cross-disciplinary collaborations, collectively driving new international standards in lithium ceramic battery research and development." Dmitry Belov, Head of the R&D Center stated. "The new center signifies a monumental step towards recruiting top talent, devising strategic research cooperation plans, and advancing the frontiers of lithium ceramic battery technology. We are committed to fostering innovation and driving sustainable solutions for the European market."

Established in 2006, ProLogium is an energy innovation company specializing in the research and manufacturing of lithium ceramic battery solutions for electric vehicles, consumer markets, and industrial applications. The company's exclusive technologies encompass over 750 global patents (including pending and granted). ProLogium has delivered nearly 8,000 samples of next-generation batteries produced by fully automated pilot production lines for global automakers to test and develop modules. ProLogium's first gigafactory production line, located in Taoyuan, Taiwan, will begin supplying automakers in 2024, contributing to accelerate capacity expansion in key markets around the world.

