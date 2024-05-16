

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against some major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than 2-month highs of 0.6141 against the U.S. dollar and 1.7738 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6129 and 1.7766, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to more than a 3-week high of 1.0915 from Wednesday's closing value of 1.0931.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.63 against the greenback, 1.74 against the euro and 1.08 against the aussie.



