

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled Euro2.033 billion, or Euro2.54 per share. This compares with Euro3.477 billion, or Euro4.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to Euro19.162 billion from Euro19.416 billion last year.



Siemens AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): Euro2.033 Bln. vs. Euro3.477 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): Euro2.54 vs. Euro4.34 last year. -Revenue (Q2): Euro19.162 Bln vs. Euro19.416 Bln last year.



