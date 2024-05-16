

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY.PK) reported a net income of $1.1 billion or $3.76 per share for the first quarter of 2024. Insurance revenue for the latest-quarter was $11.7 billion.



As the company reported under IFRS for the first time, the result is not comparable to the 2023, Swiss Re said in a statement.



Swiss Re's Group Chief Executive Officer Christian Mumenthaler said that the strong earnings in the first quarter have given the company a positive start to the year as it continues to focus on 2024 targets, including a net income of more than $3.6 billion.



Swiss Re said it plans to withdraw from the iptiQ business and will consider options for the different entities in a manner and timeframe that maximises value for the Group.



In a separate press release, Swiss Re said that Ivan Gonzalez, CEO Reinsurance China, has been appointed CEO Corporate Solutions, succeeding Andreas Berger as of 1 July 2024. He will join the Group Executive Committee at the same time.



Ivan Gonzalez is currently the CEO Reinsurance China and China Country President, responsible for both Property & Casualty and Life & Health businesses in the country. Before that, he led the Corporate Solutions Business Unit in the Americas, managing North America from 2017 until 2021, and Latin America from 2011 until 2016.



Moses Ojeisekhoba, CEO Global Clients and Solutions, will step down from his position on 31 August 2024 and pursue opportunities outside of Swiss Re.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken