

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche (RHHBY) announced Thursday positive results from the Phase I clinical trial of its dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist CT-388 being developed for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes.



The study found that a once-weekly subcutaneous injection of CT-388 over 24 weeks resulted in significant weight loss in healthy adults with obesity compared to placebo.



Roche noted that the weight loss achieved with CT-388 was clinically meaningful, with a mean placebo-adjusted weight loss of 18.8%. At week 24, 100% of CT-388 treated participants achieved a weight loss of >5%, 85% achieved >10%, 70% achieved >15%, and 45% achieved >20%.



In the trial, the treatment was well tolerated, with mild to moderate gastrointestinal-related adverse events being the most common, consistent with the incretin class of medicines that CT-388 belongs to.



All participants with a pre-diabetes status at baseline became normoglycemic after 24 weeks of CT-388 treatment, whereas glycemic status of participants treated with placebo remained largely unchanged during the period.



Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development, said, 'The results are highly encouraging for further development of CT-388 for both obesity and type 2 diabetes and underscore its potential to become a best-in-class therapy with durable weight loss and glucose control.'



The company noted that an additional cohort from the ongoing placebo-controlled Phase I trial of CT-388 will evaluate obese patients with type 2 diabetes over a 12-week treatment duration.



Roche expects data from this additional cohort in the second half of 2024.



