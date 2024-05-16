Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16
www.bodycote.com
16 May 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
15 May 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
74,845
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
756.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
741.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
750.285p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 189,156,205 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 2,299,967 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
1831
741
08:15:40
OD_7ywLN5B-00
XLON
392
741
08:34:57
OD_7ywQE8Q-00
XLON
44
745
09:02:07
OD_7ywX4Bi-00
AQXE
300
745
09:02:07
OD_7ywX4Bj-00
AQXE
539
746
09:26:45
OD_7ywdGgT-00
CHIX
348
746
09:27:30
OD_7ywdSOO-00
XLON
33
746
09:27:30
OD_7ywdSOO-02
XLON
140
747
09:43:32
OD_7ywhUeY-00
XLON
396
747
09:43:32
OD_7ywhUeZ-01
XLON
146
747
09:43:33
OD_7ywhUua-00
XLON
600
747
09:43:33
OD_7ywhUub-01
XLON
1
747
09:47:34
OD_7ywiVbk-00
XLON
180
747
09:47:34
OD_7ywiVbl-01
XLON
180
747
09:55:36
OD_7ywkX0H-00
XLON
310
747
09:55:36
OD_7ywkX0H-02
XLON
320
747
09:55:36
OD_7ywkX0H-04
XLON
90
747
09:59:20
OD_7ywlTGh-00
AQXE
180
747
10:11:37
OD_7ywoYzp-00
XLON
140
747
10:11:37
OD_7ywoYzq-01
XLON
164
747
10:11:37
OD_7ywoYzq-03
XLON
149
747
10:19:38
OD_7ywqa7y-00
XLON
192
747
10:23:40
OD_7ywrb5I-00
XLON
177
747
10:27:41
OD_7ywsbmH-00
XLON
22
747
10:27:42
OD_7ywsc2U-00
XLON
1
747
10:28:47
OD_7ywsswc-00
AQXE
405
747
10:28:47
OD_7ywsswc-02
AQXE
148
747
10:31:42
OD_7ywtcTP-00
XLON
66
747
10:31:42
OD_7ywtcTQ-01
XLON
59
747
10:32:16
OD_7ywtlJe-00
BATE
145
747
10:32:16
OD_7ywtlJe-02
BATE
20
747
10:36:20
OD_7ywumnj-00
TRQX
4
747
10:51:45
OD_7ywyfQY-00
XLON
532
747
10:58:56
OD_7yx0TYH-00
CHIX
29
747
10:58:57
OD_7yx0ToK-00
CHIX
21
747
10:58:59
OD_7yx0UKa-00
CHIX
23
747
11:03:01
OD_7yx1VHp-00
CHIX
1286
746
11:08:20
OD_7yx2qG6-00
BATE
22
747
11:11:04
OD_7yx3WwO-00
CHIX
80
747
11:11:49
OD_7yx3idw-00
XLON
180
748
11:31:53
OD_7yx8lrG-00
XLON
301
748
11:31:54
OD_7yx8m7h-00
XLON
19
748
11:31:55
OD_7yx8mNY-00
XLON
282
748
11:35:56
OD_7yx9n4g-00
XLON
269
748
11:35:56
OD_7yx9n4h-01
XLON
180
748
11:35:57
OD_7yx9nKh-00
XLON
35
748
11:39:59
OD_7yxAoI3-00
XLON
180
748
11:39:59
OD_7yxAoI4-00
XLON
228
748
11:44:01
OD_7yxBpFJ-00
XLON
946
746
11:47:40
OD_7yxCkFP-00
XLON
180
746
11:47:41
OD_7yxCkNe-00
BATE
136
746
11:47:44
OD_7yxClF2-00
XLON
261
746
11:47:44
OD_7yxClF3-01
BATE
807
746
11:47:44
OD_7yxClF3-03
XLON
704
746
11:47:44
OD_7yxClF4-00
BATE
317
746
11:47:44
OD_7yxClF5-00
BATE
5047
746
11:47:44
OD_7yxClF5-02
XLON
2800
746
11:47:44
OD_7yxClF5-04
BATE
127
745
11:47:44
OD_7yxClF6-00
CHIX
150
746
11:47:44
OD_7yxClF6-02
BATE
20
745
11:47:44
OD_7yxClF6-04
CHIX
1236
746
11:47:44
OD_7yxClF7-01
BATE
1807
746
11:47:44
OD_7yxClF7-03
XLON
589
746
11:47:44
OD_7yxClF8-01
BATE
237
745
11:47:44
OD_7yxClF8-03
AQXE
9
745
11:47:44
OD_7yxClFC-00
AQXE
377
745
11:47:44
OD_7yxClFC-02
CHIX
126
745
11:47:44
OD_7yxClFD-00
CHIX
166
745
11:47:44
OD_7yxClFD-02
CHIX
85
745
11:47:44
OD_7yxClFG-00
AQXE
691
745
11:47:44
OD_7yxClFH-00
TRQX
16
745
11:47:44
OD_7yxClFH-02
AQXE
118
745
11:47:44
OD_7yxClFH-04
CHIX
126
745
11:48:30
OD_7yxCxF3-00
TRQX
149
745
11:48:30
OD_7yxCxF3-02
CHIX
166
745
11:55:02
OD_7yxEb9V-00
CHIX
639
747
12:55:51
OD_7yxTuTF-00
XLON
8
747
12:55:51
OD_7yxTuTI-00
XLON
54
747
12:55:51
OD_7yxTuTI-02
XLON
162
747
12:55:51
OD_7yxTuTJ-00
XLON
170
747
12:55:51
OD_7yxTuTP-00
XLON
627
747
12:55:51
OD_7yxTuTP-02
XLON
747
747
12:55:51
OD_7yxTuTQ-00
XLON
15
747
12:55:51
OD_7yxTuTQ-02
XLON
211
747
12:59:51
OD_7yxUuuH-00
XLON
260
747
12:59:51
OD_7yxUuuI-00
XLON
321
747
13:07:53
OD_7yxWwIS-00
XLON
180
747
13:07:53
OD_7yxWwIT-01
XLON
29
747
13:20:02
OD_7yxZzwU-00
XLON
888
746
13:20:38
OD_7yxa9Fp-00
XLON
583
746
13:20:38
OD_7yxa9Fu-00
XLON
56
747
13:23:07
OD_7yxam4V-00
CHIX
930
753
13:32:20
OD_7yxd5x0-00
XLON
202
753
13:32:20
OD_7yxd5x3-00
TRQX
3270
753
13:32:20
OD_7yxd5x5-00
BATE
477
753
13:32:20
OD_7yxd5x6-00
TRQX
200
753
13:32:20
OD_7yxd5x6-02
AQXE
703
753
13:32:20
OD_7yxd5x7-00
XLON
330
753
13:32:20
OD_7yxd5x7-02
CHIX
306
753
13:32:20
OD_7yxd5x8-01
AQXE
745
753
13:32:20
OD_7yxd5x8-03
BATE
61
753
13:32:20
OD_7yxd5x8-05
XLON
210
753
13:32:20
OD_7yxd5x9-00
CHIX
671
753
13:32:20
OD_7yxd5x9-02
CHIX
77
753
13:32:20
OD_7yxd5xA-01
CHIX
100
751
14:30:03
OD_7yxrclT-00
BATE
493
753
14:42:00
OD_7yxudEj-00
AQXE
202
753
14:43:06
OD_7yxuuQO-00
AQXE
43
753
14:43:06
OD_7yxuuQS-00
AQXE
4300
753
14:43:06
OD_7yxuuQU-00
BATE
1200
753
14:43:06
OD_7yxuuQU-02
BATE
98
753
14:43:06
OD_7yxuuQU-04
BATE
302
754
14:43:47
OD_7yxv5B0-00
XLON
360
754
14:43:47
OD_7yxv5B0-02
XLON
41
754
14:43:58
OD_7yxv82V-00
CHIX
565
754
14:47:48
OD_7yxw5sM-00
XLON
140
754
14:47:48
OD_7yxw5sM-02
XLON
93
754
14:48:01
OD_7yxw9Fp-00
CHIX
445
754
14:52:04
OD_7yxxATP-00
CHIX
64
754
14:56:07
OD_7yxyBgQ-00
CHIX
10
754
15:00:10
OD_7yxzCtl-00
CHIX
3
754
15:03:50
OD_7yy0889-00
XLON
660
754
15:03:50
OD_7yy0889-02
XLON
289
754
15:03:51
OD_7yy08OL-00
XLON
220
754
15:03:51
OD_7yy08OL-02
XLON
5
754
15:04:11
OD_7yy0Db2-00
CHIX
3
754
15:04:12
OD_7yy0DrA-00
CHIX
4
754
15:04:13
OD_7yy0E7P-00
CHIX
33
754
15:12:16
OD_7yy2Flv-00
CHIX
62
754
15:15:40
OD_7yy36po-00
TRQX
7
754
15:16:19
OD_7yy3GzB-00
CHIX
171
754
15:18:35
OD_7yy3qMh-00
AQXE
2
754
15:20:21
OD_7yy4HwZ-00
CHIX
3
754
15:24:24
OD_7yy5J9d-00
CHIX
46
754
15:24:25
OD_7yy5JPf-00
CHIX
30
754
15:28:27
OD_7yy6KND-00
CHIX
155
754
15:28:27
OD_7yy6KND-02
CHIX
88
754
15:30:39
OD_7yy6si1-00
AQXE
212
754
15:31:42
OD_7yy7961-00
TRQX
3
754
15:32:30
OD_7yy7LaF-00
CHIX
92
754
15:32:30
OD_7yy7LaF-02
CHIX
108
754
15:34:42
OD_7yy7tvA-00
AQXE
2
754
15:36:32
OD_7yy8MXW-00
CHIX
3
754
15:39:43
OD_7yy9AE6-00
TRQX
83
754
15:40:34
OD_7yy9NUi-00
CHIX
640
754
15:40:34
OD_7yy9NUi-02
CHIX
231
754
15:40:35
OD_7yy9Nkt-00
CHIX
154
754
15:43:45
OD_7yyABBD-00
TRQX
184
754
15:43:57
OD_7yyAEIr-00
XLON
433
754
15:43:57
OD_7yyAEIr-02
XLON
4
754
15:47:47
OD_7yyBC8g-00
TRQX
238
754
15:50:47
OD_7yyBwxo-00
AQXE
3393
754
15:53:14
OD_7yyCZ6T-00
XLON
1458
754
15:53:14
OD_7yyCZ6V-00
XLON
200
754
15:53:14
OD_7yyCZ6r-00
XLON
1
754
15:53:14
OD_7yyCZ6t-00
XLON
646
754
15:53:14
OD_7yyCZL8-00
XLON
723
754
15:53:14
OD_7yyCZL9-00
XLON
1425
754
15:53:14
OD_7yyCZL9-02
XLON
48
754
15:53:14
OD_7yyCZLA-01
XLON
79
754
15:53:14
OD_7yyCZLA-03
XLON
84
754
15:53:14
OD_7yyCZLB-01
XLON
1184
754
15:53:14
OD_7yyCZLB-03
XLON
3481
754
15:53:14
OD_7yyCZLC-00
XLON
280
754
15:53:15
OD_7yyCZSs-00
XLON
450
754
15:53:16
OD_7yyCZis-00
XLON
54
754
15:53:16
OD_7yyCZis-02
XLON
569
754
15:53:17
OD_7yyCZyv-00
XLON
101
753
16:01:48
OD_7yyEiqS-00
TRQX
297
753
16:10:29
OD_7yyGuQT-00
AQXE
260
753
16:20:16
OD_7yyJN3p-00
XLON
141
755
16:21:21
OD_7yyJe4S-00
XLON
306
755
16:21:21
OD_7yyJe4S-02
XLON
264
755
16:21:21
OD_7yyJe4T-00
XLON
304
755
16:21:22
OD_7yyJeKb-00
XLON
137
755
16:21:22
OD_7yyJeKc-00
XLON
96
754
16:27:47
OD_7yyLGTS-00
BATE
179
754
16:29:32
OD_7yyLhoY-00
AQXE
30
754
16:29:40
OD_7yyLjr1-00
AQXE
47
756
16:29:52
OD_7yyLn0R-00
XLON
120
756
16:29:52
OD_7yyLn0S-00
BATE
220
756
16:29:52
OD_7yyLn0S-02
XLON
128
756
16:29:52
OD_7yyLn0S-04
BATE
130
756
16:29:52
OD_7yyLn0U-00
XLON
261
756
16:29:52
OD_7yyLn0U-02
XLON
143
756
16:29:52
OD_7yyLn0V-00
BATE
891
756
16:29:52
OD_7yyLn0V-02
BATE
165
756
16:29:52
OD_7yyLn0W-01
BATE
857
756
16:29:53
OD_7yyLnGF-00
BATE
136
756
16:29:53
OD_7yyLnGK-00
XLON
864
756
16:29:54
OD_7yyLnWQ-00
BATE
155
756
16:29:54
OD_7yyLnWW-00
XLON