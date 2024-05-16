Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.05.2024
STRONG BUY: Jetzt der Turnaround und Rallye bis 10 USD?
Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

16 May 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

15 May 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

74,845

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

756.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

741.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

750.285p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 189,156,205 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 2,299,967 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

1831

741

08:15:40

OD_7ywLN5B-00

XLON

392

741

08:34:57

OD_7ywQE8Q-00

XLON

44

745

09:02:07

OD_7ywX4Bi-00

AQXE

300

745

09:02:07

OD_7ywX4Bj-00

AQXE

539

746

09:26:45

OD_7ywdGgT-00

CHIX

348

746

09:27:30

OD_7ywdSOO-00

XLON

33

746

09:27:30

OD_7ywdSOO-02

XLON

140

747

09:43:32

OD_7ywhUeY-00

XLON

396

747

09:43:32

OD_7ywhUeZ-01

XLON

146

747

09:43:33

OD_7ywhUua-00

XLON

600

747

09:43:33

OD_7ywhUub-01

XLON

1

747

09:47:34

OD_7ywiVbk-00

XLON

180

747

09:47:34

OD_7ywiVbl-01

XLON

180

747

09:55:36

OD_7ywkX0H-00

XLON

310

747

09:55:36

OD_7ywkX0H-02

XLON

320

747

09:55:36

OD_7ywkX0H-04

XLON

90

747

09:59:20

OD_7ywlTGh-00

AQXE

180

747

10:11:37

OD_7ywoYzp-00

XLON

140

747

10:11:37

OD_7ywoYzq-01

XLON

164

747

10:11:37

OD_7ywoYzq-03

XLON

149

747

10:19:38

OD_7ywqa7y-00

XLON

192

747

10:23:40

OD_7ywrb5I-00

XLON

177

747

10:27:41

OD_7ywsbmH-00

XLON

22

747

10:27:42

OD_7ywsc2U-00

XLON

1

747

10:28:47

OD_7ywsswc-00

AQXE

405

747

10:28:47

OD_7ywsswc-02

AQXE

148

747

10:31:42

OD_7ywtcTP-00

XLON

66

747

10:31:42

OD_7ywtcTQ-01

XLON

59

747

10:32:16

OD_7ywtlJe-00

BATE

145

747

10:32:16

OD_7ywtlJe-02

BATE

20

747

10:36:20

OD_7ywumnj-00

TRQX

4

747

10:51:45

OD_7ywyfQY-00

XLON

532

747

10:58:56

OD_7yx0TYH-00

CHIX

29

747

10:58:57

OD_7yx0ToK-00

CHIX

21

747

10:58:59

OD_7yx0UKa-00

CHIX

23

747

11:03:01

OD_7yx1VHp-00

CHIX

1286

746

11:08:20

OD_7yx2qG6-00

BATE

22

747

11:11:04

OD_7yx3WwO-00

CHIX

80

747

11:11:49

OD_7yx3idw-00

XLON

180

748

11:31:53

OD_7yx8lrG-00

XLON

301

748

11:31:54

OD_7yx8m7h-00

XLON

19

748

11:31:55

OD_7yx8mNY-00

XLON

282

748

11:35:56

OD_7yx9n4g-00

XLON

269

748

11:35:56

OD_7yx9n4h-01

XLON

180

748

11:35:57

OD_7yx9nKh-00

XLON

35

748

11:39:59

OD_7yxAoI3-00

XLON

180

748

11:39:59

OD_7yxAoI4-00

XLON

228

748

11:44:01

OD_7yxBpFJ-00

XLON

946

746

11:47:40

OD_7yxCkFP-00

XLON

180

746

11:47:41

OD_7yxCkNe-00

BATE

136

746

11:47:44

OD_7yxClF2-00

XLON

261

746

11:47:44

OD_7yxClF3-01

BATE

807

746

11:47:44

OD_7yxClF3-03

XLON

704

746

11:47:44

OD_7yxClF4-00

BATE

317

746

11:47:44

OD_7yxClF5-00

BATE

5047

746

11:47:44

OD_7yxClF5-02

XLON

2800

746

11:47:44

OD_7yxClF5-04

BATE

127

745

11:47:44

OD_7yxClF6-00

CHIX

150

746

11:47:44

OD_7yxClF6-02

BATE

20

745

11:47:44

OD_7yxClF6-04

CHIX

1236

746

11:47:44

OD_7yxClF7-01

BATE

1807

746

11:47:44

OD_7yxClF7-03

XLON

589

746

11:47:44

OD_7yxClF8-01

BATE

237

745

11:47:44

OD_7yxClF8-03

AQXE

9

745

11:47:44

OD_7yxClFC-00

AQXE

377

745

11:47:44

OD_7yxClFC-02

CHIX

126

745

11:47:44

OD_7yxClFD-00

CHIX

166

745

11:47:44

OD_7yxClFD-02

CHIX

85

745

11:47:44

OD_7yxClFG-00

AQXE

691

745

11:47:44

OD_7yxClFH-00

TRQX

16

745

11:47:44

OD_7yxClFH-02

AQXE

118

745

11:47:44

OD_7yxClFH-04

CHIX

126

745

11:48:30

OD_7yxCxF3-00

TRQX

149

745

11:48:30

OD_7yxCxF3-02

CHIX

166

745

11:55:02

OD_7yxEb9V-00

CHIX

639

747

12:55:51

OD_7yxTuTF-00

XLON

8

747

12:55:51

OD_7yxTuTI-00

XLON

54

747

12:55:51

OD_7yxTuTI-02

XLON

162

747

12:55:51

OD_7yxTuTJ-00

XLON

170

747

12:55:51

OD_7yxTuTP-00

XLON

627

747

12:55:51

OD_7yxTuTP-02

XLON

747

747

12:55:51

OD_7yxTuTQ-00

XLON

15

747

12:55:51

OD_7yxTuTQ-02

XLON

211

747

12:59:51

OD_7yxUuuH-00

XLON

260

747

12:59:51

OD_7yxUuuI-00

XLON

321

747

13:07:53

OD_7yxWwIS-00

XLON

180

747

13:07:53

OD_7yxWwIT-01

XLON

29

747

13:20:02

OD_7yxZzwU-00

XLON

888

746

13:20:38

OD_7yxa9Fp-00

XLON

583

746

13:20:38

OD_7yxa9Fu-00

XLON

56

747

13:23:07

OD_7yxam4V-00

CHIX

930

753

13:32:20

OD_7yxd5x0-00

XLON

202

753

13:32:20

OD_7yxd5x3-00

TRQX

3270

753

13:32:20

OD_7yxd5x5-00

BATE

477

753

13:32:20

OD_7yxd5x6-00

TRQX

200

753

13:32:20

OD_7yxd5x6-02

AQXE

703

753

13:32:20

OD_7yxd5x7-00

XLON

330

753

13:32:20

OD_7yxd5x7-02

CHIX

306

753

13:32:20

OD_7yxd5x8-01

AQXE

745

753

13:32:20

OD_7yxd5x8-03

BATE

61

753

13:32:20

OD_7yxd5x8-05

XLON

210

753

13:32:20

OD_7yxd5x9-00

CHIX

671

753

13:32:20

OD_7yxd5x9-02

CHIX

77

753

13:32:20

OD_7yxd5xA-01

CHIX

100

751

14:30:03

OD_7yxrclT-00

BATE

493

753

14:42:00

OD_7yxudEj-00

AQXE

202

753

14:43:06

OD_7yxuuQO-00

AQXE

43

753

14:43:06

OD_7yxuuQS-00

AQXE

4300

753

14:43:06

OD_7yxuuQU-00

BATE

1200

753

14:43:06

OD_7yxuuQU-02

BATE

98

753

14:43:06

OD_7yxuuQU-04

BATE

302

754

14:43:47

OD_7yxv5B0-00

XLON

360

754

14:43:47

OD_7yxv5B0-02

XLON

41

754

14:43:58

OD_7yxv82V-00

CHIX

565

754

14:47:48

OD_7yxw5sM-00

XLON

140

754

14:47:48

OD_7yxw5sM-02

XLON

93

754

14:48:01

OD_7yxw9Fp-00

CHIX

445

754

14:52:04

OD_7yxxATP-00

CHIX

64

754

14:56:07

OD_7yxyBgQ-00

CHIX

10

754

15:00:10

OD_7yxzCtl-00

CHIX

3

754

15:03:50

OD_7yy0889-00

XLON

660

754

15:03:50

OD_7yy0889-02

XLON

289

754

15:03:51

OD_7yy08OL-00

XLON

220

754

15:03:51

OD_7yy08OL-02

XLON

5

754

15:04:11

OD_7yy0Db2-00

CHIX

3

754

15:04:12

OD_7yy0DrA-00

CHIX

4

754

15:04:13

OD_7yy0E7P-00

CHIX

33

754

15:12:16

OD_7yy2Flv-00

CHIX

62

754

15:15:40

OD_7yy36po-00

TRQX

7

754

15:16:19

OD_7yy3GzB-00

CHIX

171

754

15:18:35

OD_7yy3qMh-00

AQXE

2

754

15:20:21

OD_7yy4HwZ-00

CHIX

3

754

15:24:24

OD_7yy5J9d-00

CHIX

46

754

15:24:25

OD_7yy5JPf-00

CHIX

30

754

15:28:27

OD_7yy6KND-00

CHIX

155

754

15:28:27

OD_7yy6KND-02

CHIX

88

754

15:30:39

OD_7yy6si1-00

AQXE

212

754

15:31:42

OD_7yy7961-00

TRQX

3

754

15:32:30

OD_7yy7LaF-00

CHIX

92

754

15:32:30

OD_7yy7LaF-02

CHIX

108

754

15:34:42

OD_7yy7tvA-00

AQXE

2

754

15:36:32

OD_7yy8MXW-00

CHIX

3

754

15:39:43

OD_7yy9AE6-00

TRQX

83

754

15:40:34

OD_7yy9NUi-00

CHIX

640

754

15:40:34

OD_7yy9NUi-02

CHIX

231

754

15:40:35

OD_7yy9Nkt-00

CHIX

154

754

15:43:45

OD_7yyABBD-00

TRQX

184

754

15:43:57

OD_7yyAEIr-00

XLON

433

754

15:43:57

OD_7yyAEIr-02

XLON

4

754

15:47:47

OD_7yyBC8g-00

TRQX

238

754

15:50:47

OD_7yyBwxo-00

AQXE

3393

754

15:53:14

OD_7yyCZ6T-00

XLON

1458

754

15:53:14

OD_7yyCZ6V-00

XLON

200

754

15:53:14

OD_7yyCZ6r-00

XLON

1

754

15:53:14

OD_7yyCZ6t-00

XLON

646

754

15:53:14

OD_7yyCZL8-00

XLON

723

754

15:53:14

OD_7yyCZL9-00

XLON

1425

754

15:53:14

OD_7yyCZL9-02

XLON

48

754

15:53:14

OD_7yyCZLA-01

XLON

79

754

15:53:14

OD_7yyCZLA-03

XLON

84

754

15:53:14

OD_7yyCZLB-01

XLON

1184

754

15:53:14

OD_7yyCZLB-03

XLON

3481

754

15:53:14

OD_7yyCZLC-00

XLON

280

754

15:53:15

OD_7yyCZSs-00

XLON

450

754

15:53:16

OD_7yyCZis-00

XLON

54

754

15:53:16

OD_7yyCZis-02

XLON

569

754

15:53:17

OD_7yyCZyv-00

XLON

101

753

16:01:48

OD_7yyEiqS-00

TRQX

297

753

16:10:29

OD_7yyGuQT-00

AQXE

260

753

16:20:16

OD_7yyJN3p-00

XLON

141

755

16:21:21

OD_7yyJe4S-00

XLON

306

755

16:21:21

OD_7yyJe4S-02

XLON

264

755

16:21:21

OD_7yyJe4T-00

XLON

304

755

16:21:22

OD_7yyJeKb-00

XLON

137

755

16:21:22

OD_7yyJeKc-00

XLON

96

754

16:27:47

OD_7yyLGTS-00

BATE

179

754

16:29:32

OD_7yyLhoY-00

AQXE

30

754

16:29:40

OD_7yyLjr1-00

AQXE

47

756

16:29:52

OD_7yyLn0R-00

XLON

120

756

16:29:52

OD_7yyLn0S-00

BATE

220

756

16:29:52

OD_7yyLn0S-02

XLON

128

756

16:29:52

OD_7yyLn0S-04

BATE

130

756

16:29:52

OD_7yyLn0U-00

XLON

261

756

16:29:52

OD_7yyLn0U-02

XLON

143

756

16:29:52

OD_7yyLn0V-00

BATE

891

756

16:29:52

OD_7yyLn0V-02

BATE

165

756

16:29:52

OD_7yyLn0W-01

BATE

857

756

16:29:53

OD_7yyLnGF-00

BATE

136

756

16:29:53

OD_7yyLnGK-00

XLON

864

756

16:29:54

OD_7yyLnWQ-00

BATE

155

756

16:29:54

OD_7yyLnWW-00

XLON


