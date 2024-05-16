Anzeige
PR Newswire
16.05.2024 | 08:06
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tap Global Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16

16 May 2024

Tap Global Group Plc

("Tap" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Tap Global Group Plc (AQUIS: TAP), the regulated cryptocurrency app bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, announces that Arsen Torosian, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, acquired 33,750,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 15 May 2024 for a total sum of £230,000.

As a result of the share purchase, Mr Torosian's total beneficial interest in the Company is now 427,735,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 61.7% of the Company's issued share capital.

Further disclosures follow in the appendix below.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Tap Global Group Plc
Arsen Torosian, Chief Executive Officer

Via Vigo Consulting

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Growth Market Corporate Advisor)
Narisha Ragoonanthun

+44 (0)20 7220 9795

Tennyson Securities (Broker)
Alan Howard

+44 (0)20 7186 9030

Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)

Ben Simons
Kendall Hill
Peter Jacob

+44 (0)20 7390 0230

tapglobal@vigoconsulting.com

About Tap Global Group Plc

The Tap group of companies provide an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and crypto settlement service. A single regulatory registration, via the wholly owned operating business Tap Global Limited, provides Tap customers with access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges through the Tap App allowing them to purchase over 48 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in the customer's wallet. The wallet can also store fiat currency denominated in Sterling, Euros and/or USD.

Through the single app, Tap's over 350,000 users can access several major cryptocurrency exchanges and, utilising Tap's proprietary Artificial Intelligence middleware, customers benefit from best-execution and pricing in real time. Through the Tap card (UK and Europe only), users can also convert their cryptocurrencies to fiat to spend at more than 37 million merchant locations worldwide.

Tap is one of only a handful of unified solutions operators fully regulated to provide Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) services and was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company approved by Mastercard in Europe.

About Tap Global Limited

Tap Global Limited is registered in Gibraltar with the registration number 118724 and the registered office of Madison Building, Line Wall Road, Gibraltar, GX11 1AA. Tap Global Limited is licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission under the DLT with license No. 25532.

Learn more: www.withtap.com

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tapglobal/

X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/TapGlobalPlc

Appendix

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Arsen Torosian

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Tap Global Group Plc

b)

LEI

213800BF6GRJEOAQNP31

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each in TAP Global Group Plc

Identification code

GB00BMVSDN09

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.681481p

33,750,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

N/A

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

15 May 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Aquis Growth Market Access Market


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.