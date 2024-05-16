

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - KPS Capital Partners, LP or KPS said on Thursday that through a newly formed affiliate, it has inked a deal to acquire Innomotics GmbH from Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF) for 3.5 billion euros. Innomotics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Siemens.



The transaction is expected to be closed in the fourth-quarter of calendar 2024 or first-quarter of 2025.



Michael Psaros, Co-Founder of KPS, said: 'Innomotics is a global industry leader in electric motors and large drives. In many ways, KPS is investing in the future of the 21st Century through Innomotics. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the global megatrends of electrification, energy efficiency, digitalization, urbanization and the commercialization of new energy resources such as hydrogen.'



A debt financing has been provided by Barclays, Citibank, Goldman Sachs, Intesa Sanpaolo, Morgan Stanley, MUFG Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, UBS, and UniCredit.



Headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany, Innomotics is a supplier of mission-critical electric motor, large drive systems, with a complete portfolio of low voltage motors, high voltage motors, medium voltage drives and others.



Innomotics reports around 3.3 billion euros in annual revenue, with 16 factories across the EMEA, Americas, and Asia-Pacific regions.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken