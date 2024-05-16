Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.05.2024
GlobeNewswire
16.05.2024 | 08:22
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (170/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures/forwards in Tele2 AB ser. B (TEL2B) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK
3.45, gross return futures/forwards in DNO ASA (DNO) due to an ordinary
dividend of NOK 0.25, gross return futures/forwards in Mowi ASA (MOWI) due to
an ordinary dividend of NOK 1.50, gross return futures/forwards in TGS ASA
(TGS) due to an ordinary dividend of NOK 1.52, gross return futures/forwards in
Betsson AB ser. B (BETSB) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 3.77. The
re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, May 16, 2024. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have
decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not
affected by the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "Q" or "Z" or "X" or "Y" in the series
designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the
attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1222490
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
