Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 16-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 May 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 15th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 91,868 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 56,868 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7060 GBP1.4660 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6760 GBP1.4400 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6879 GBP1.4546

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,523,159 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,563 1.6800 XDUB 08:40:46 00028895140TRDU1 2,414 1.6840 XDUB 08:59:33 00028895215TRDU1 3,490 1.6800 XDUB 09:17:32 00028895268TRDU1 1,718 1.6800 XDUB 09:17:32 00028895267TRDU1 1,422 1.6760 XDUB 09:25:24 00028895297TRDU1 3,471 1.6780 XDUB 10:12:53 00028895482TRDU1 899 1.6780 XDUB 10:12:53 00028895481TRDU1 899 1.6800 XDUB 11:30:49 00028895780TRDU1 1,471 1.6800 XDUB 11:30:49 00028895779TRDU1 231 1.6800 XDUB 11:30:49 00028895778TRDU1 2,587 1.6800 XDUB 11:34:30 00028895802TRDU1 2,410 1.6820 XDUB 12:06:46 00028895884TRDU1 89 1.6820 XDUB 12:06:46 00028895881TRDU1 295 1.6840 XDUB 12:34:58 00028896000TRDU1 2,243 1.6840 XDUB 12:34:58 00028895999TRDU1 2,529 1.6920 XDUB 13:06:13 00028896183TRDU1 4,528 1.6920 XDUB 13:06:13 00028896182TRDU1 2,261 1.6860 XDUB 13:37:35 00028896315TRDU1 2,240 1.6860 XDUB 13:51:21 00028896385TRDU1 1,750 1.6940 XDUB 14:43:58 00028896780TRDU1 4,716 1.6940 XDUB 14:45:10 00028896793TRDU1 2,429 1.6940 XDUB 14:45:10 00028896792TRDU1 2,356 1.6940 XDUB 14:45:10 00028896791TRDU1 2,147 1.6920 XDUB 15:39:04 00028897403TRDU1 67 1.7060 XDUB 15:51:22 00028897535TRDU1 2,263 1.7060 XDUB 15:51:22 00028897536TRDU1 1,690 1.7040 XDUB 15:55:28 00028897579TRDU1 1,690 1.7040 XDUB 15:55:28 00028897580TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1 1.4420 XLON 09:55:35 00028895414TRDU1 5 1.4420 XLON 09:55:35 00028895415TRDU1 597 1.4420 XLON 09:59:50 00028895435TRDU1 2,440 1.4420 XLON 09:59:50 00028895434TRDU1 181 1.4420 XLON 09:59:50 00028895433TRDU1 55 1.4420 XLON 10:25:39 00028895599TRDU1 2,268 1.4420 XLON 10:25:39 00028895601TRDU1 1,135 1.4420 XLON 10:25:39 00028895600TRDU1 164 1.4400 XLON 10:25:40 00028895602TRDU1 55 1.4460 XLON 12:06:49 00028895888TRDU1 73 1.4460 XLON 12:06:49 00028895887TRDU1 1,400 1.4460 XLON 12:07:01 00028895891TRDU1 1,861 1.4460 XLON 12:07:01 00028895892TRDU1 55 1.4520 XLON 12:48:50 00028896057TRDU1 1,221 1.4520 XLON 12:49:05 00028896061TRDU1 613 1.4520 XLON 12:49:05 00028896060TRDU1 1,400 1.4520 XLON 12:49:05 00028896059TRDU1 1,834 1.4480 XLON 14:00:10 00028896405TRDU1 2,955 1.4480 XLON 14:00:10 00028896404TRDU1 1,206 1.4480 XLON 14:00:10 00028896403TRDU1 502 1.4660 XLON 16:25:35 00028897926TRDU1 8,548 1.4660 XLON 16:25:35 00028897928TRDU1 395 1.4660 XLON 16:25:35 00028897927TRDU1 2,436 1.4640 XLON 16:27:47 00028897945TRDU1 3,600 1.4640 XLON 16:27:47 00028897944TRDU1

