Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
16-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
16 May 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 15th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 91,868 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           56,868     35,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7060     GBP1.4660 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6760     GBP1.4400 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6879     GBP1.4546

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,523,159 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
    2,563   1.6800        XDUB     08:40:46      00028895140TRDU1 
    2,414   1.6840        XDUB     08:59:33      00028895215TRDU1 
    3,490   1.6800        XDUB     09:17:32      00028895268TRDU1 
    1,718   1.6800        XDUB     09:17:32      00028895267TRDU1 
    1,422   1.6760        XDUB     09:25:24      00028895297TRDU1 
    3,471   1.6780        XDUB     10:12:53      00028895482TRDU1 
     899   1.6780        XDUB     10:12:53      00028895481TRDU1 
     899   1.6800        XDUB     11:30:49      00028895780TRDU1 
    1,471   1.6800        XDUB     11:30:49      00028895779TRDU1 
     231   1.6800        XDUB     11:30:49      00028895778TRDU1 
    2,587   1.6800        XDUB     11:34:30      00028895802TRDU1 
    2,410   1.6820        XDUB     12:06:46      00028895884TRDU1 
      89  1.6820        XDUB     12:06:46      00028895881TRDU1 
     295   1.6840        XDUB     12:34:58      00028896000TRDU1 
    2,243   1.6840        XDUB     12:34:58      00028895999TRDU1 
    2,529   1.6920        XDUB     13:06:13      00028896183TRDU1 
    4,528   1.6920        XDUB     13:06:13      00028896182TRDU1 
    2,261   1.6860        XDUB     13:37:35      00028896315TRDU1 
    2,240   1.6860        XDUB     13:51:21      00028896385TRDU1 
    1,750   1.6940        XDUB     14:43:58      00028896780TRDU1 
    4,716   1.6940        XDUB     14:45:10      00028896793TRDU1 
    2,429   1.6940        XDUB     14:45:10      00028896792TRDU1 
    2,356   1.6940        XDUB     14:45:10      00028896791TRDU1 
    2,147   1.6920        XDUB     15:39:04      00028897403TRDU1 
      67  1.7060        XDUB     15:51:22      00028897535TRDU1 
    2,263   1.7060        XDUB     15:51:22      00028897536TRDU1 
    1,690   1.7040        XDUB     15:55:28      00028897579TRDU1 
    1,690   1.7040        XDUB     15:55:28      00028897580TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
      1  1.4420        XLON     09:55:35      00028895414TRDU1 
      5  1.4420        XLON     09:55:35      00028895415TRDU1 
     597   1.4420        XLON     09:59:50      00028895435TRDU1 
    2,440   1.4420        XLON     09:59:50      00028895434TRDU1 
     181   1.4420        XLON     09:59:50      00028895433TRDU1 
      55  1.4420        XLON     10:25:39      00028895599TRDU1 
    2,268   1.4420        XLON     10:25:39      00028895601TRDU1 
    1,135   1.4420        XLON     10:25:39      00028895600TRDU1 
     164   1.4400        XLON     10:25:40      00028895602TRDU1 
      55  1.4460        XLON     12:06:49      00028895888TRDU1 
      73  1.4460        XLON     12:06:49      00028895887TRDU1 
    1,400   1.4460        XLON     12:07:01      00028895891TRDU1 
    1,861   1.4460        XLON     12:07:01      00028895892TRDU1 
      55  1.4520        XLON     12:48:50      00028896057TRDU1 
    1,221   1.4520        XLON     12:49:05      00028896061TRDU1 
     613   1.4520        XLON     12:49:05      00028896060TRDU1 
    1,400   1.4520        XLON     12:49:05      00028896059TRDU1 
    1,834   1.4480        XLON     14:00:10      00028896405TRDU1 
    2,955   1.4480        XLON     14:00:10      00028896404TRDU1 
    1,206   1.4480        XLON     14:00:10      00028896403TRDU1 
     502   1.4660        XLON     16:25:35      00028897926TRDU1 
    8,548   1.4660        XLON     16:25:35      00028897928TRDU1 
     395   1.4660        XLON     16:25:35      00028897927TRDU1 
    2,436   1.4640        XLON     16:27:47      00028897945TRDU1 
    3,600   1.4640        XLON     16:27:47      00028897944TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  321802 
EQS News ID:  1904297 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1904297&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
