Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR), whose shares are listed on Euronext Paris, informs its shareholders and the financial community that its 2023-2024 half-yearly financial report has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

This document is available on Elior Group's website at:

https://www.eliorgroup.com/fr/investisseurs/resultats-et-rapports-financiers

https://www.eliorgroup.com/investors/financial-results-and-reports

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group is a world leader in contract catering and multiservices, and a benchmark player in the business industry, local authority, education and health welfare markets. With strong positions in ten countries, the Group generated €5.8 billion in pro forma revenue in fiscal 2022-2023. Our 133,000 employees cater for 3.1 million people every day at 20,200 restaurants and points of sale on three continents.

The Group's business model is built on both innovation and social responsibility. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching advanced level in 2015.

To find out more, visit www.eliorgroup.com/Follow Elior Group on Twitter: @Elior_Group

