

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - Sage Group plc (SGE.L), on Thursday, reported H1 underlying total revenue of £1.152 billion, 10% higher than the previous year's £1.052 billion. The growth reflects continued robust demand for the company's solutions and services.



Underlying basic earnings rose 23% to 18.2 per share from 14.8p per share last year. Meanwhile, statutory basic earnings jumped 57% to 15.3p per share from 9.8p per share in the prior year period.



Annualised recurring revenue or ARR amounted to £2.253 billion, up 11%, compared to £2.034 billion in the same period of last year.



Looking ahead, the company expects organic total revenue growth for full-year FY24 to be broadly in line with the first half. Sage Group continues to expect operating margins to trend upwards in FY24 and beyond, as it focuses on efficiently scaling the Group.



