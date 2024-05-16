A new model of OTC hearing aids by LINNER is now available in the United States. LINNER Nova Deluxe is the first single MEMS driver audio solution on the market, an achievement that was accomplished by utilizing USound's MEMS technology.

USound, the leading global provider of MEMS speakers, announced the availability of the first single MEMS driver audio solution on the market: LINNER Nova Deluxe. Designed and produced by LINNER, the notable developer of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, LINNER Nova Deluxe is set to change the lives of a growing number of people affected by mild to moderate hearing loss. The advanced OTC hearing aid model has an integrated single MEMS driver from USound. Selected for their compact size and pristine sound quality, USound MEMS speakers revolutionize the audio market by enabling the production of life-changing devices.

"The exemplary design of LINNER Nova Deluxe, the first single MEMS driver audio solution on the market, is a monumental development in the audio industry. Witnessing the effects USound MEMS technology has on the advancements of our customers and partners, inspires us to continue our research and development efforts. At the same time, our speakers are changing the lives of millions of people around the world. People who did not have access to affordable hearing devices and who were stigmatized for their disabilities. We are proud to be part of this development and look forward to seeing our speakers revolutionize the entire audio industry!"

--Ferruccio Bottoni, USound's CEO

MEMS-Based OTC Hearing Aids

OTC hearing aids are a new product category that caters to the increasing number of people with various levels of hearing loss, which is estimated at 1.5 billion people around the globe, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). At the same time, the market size for OTC hearing aids is valued at 1,06 billion US dollars, with a 6,60% compound annual growth rate (CARG) until 2030. MEMS speakers are the component of choice for this new product category, characterized by a small form factor and advanced audio quality, among other features.

LINNER Nova Deluxe is an advanced MEMS-powered hearing aid model, distinguished for its lightweight and discreet design and high audio quality. It is the first product on the market to utilize one single MEMS speaker, paving the way for more MEMS-powered developments.

About LINNER

LINNER is a leading OTC hearing aid company dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with hearing loss. With a focus on affordability, innovation, and exceptional quality, LINNER offers high-quality hearing aids designed to deliver clear and natural sound. Recognized by respected media outlets for their innovative and affordable solutions, LINNER ensures an optimal user experience through continuous improvements and user-focused updates. For more information, visit www.linnerlife.com

About USound

USound is a fast-growing MEMS speaker company that enables its customers to bring new revolutionary audio products to the market. USound's unique selling proposition is based on radical miniaturization, power reduction and increased production efficiency. USound's audio products are safeguarded by over 370 patents. Learn more by visiting www.usound.com

