AllClear Travel Insurance: ALLCLEAR TRAVEL RESEARCH: ONE IN FOUR PEOPLE WITH MEDICAL CONDITIONS RISK INVALIDATING THEIR TRAVEL INSURANCE WHEN TRAVELLING ABROAD

LONDON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One in four people with pre-existing medical conditions (25%) say they will not declare all of their medical conditions when buying travel insurance, with 40% of these only declaring what they are currently being treated for.

Of those that would not declare everything, one in eight (13%) would only declare everything when visiting far-flung destinations, or when they're away for two weeks or more (15%). Another 14% don't always declare all their medical conditions as they believe the risk of falling ill is very small.

Further the issue of travelling abroad with medical conditions is not an issue confined to older holidaymakers. The new survey of a representative sample of 2,212 adults reveals that across all age groups, around two-thirds of survey respondents acknowledged they had some form of pre-existing medical condition. For any age, medical conditions need to be declared when travelling abroad to avoid the risk of travel insurance being invalidated.

Garry Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs at AllClear Travel Insurance commented: "While it is positive to see that most people are choosing to declare all of their medical conditions to their travel insurance provider, the fact one in four don't is of particular concern. With travel insurance, it is vital that people - and particularly those that have pre-existing medical conditions - declare ALL the medical conditions that fall within their Travel Insurance warranty, to be sure their cover offers them the fullest protection possible."

"Our priority at AllClear is to look after our customers on holiday and the value we deliver our customers is based on a commitment to providing the best quality product and best-in-class service for the fairest possible price."

For more than 20 years, award-winning AllClear Travel Insurance has helped cover more than 3.5m people, with customers across the UK and Australia. AllClear is passionate about enabling people to obtain specialist travel insurance whatever their pre-existing medical conditions or age. Discover more about AllClear at: www.allcleartravel.co.uk

The online research was conducted for AllClear by Sago research among a representative sample for 2,212 adults in April 2024.

