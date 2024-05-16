

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - The Mainland Norwegian economy continued to expand in the first quarter, though the pace of growth has eased since the fourth quarter amid weaker household consumption, figures from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product advanced 0.2 percent sequentially in the March quarter after a 0.3 percent rise in the December quarter. That was in line with expectations.



On the expenditure side, household consumption fell 0.7 percent over the quarter, led by a sharp fall in purchases of motor vehicles.



'During the last year, price and interest rate increases have led to weak development in household consumption, a fall in investments in dwellings, and a slowdown in the Norwegian economy,' Pal Sletten, head of the division of national accounts at Statistics Norway, said.



'We continue to see this development in the first quarter of 2024.'



Data showed that general government consumption grew 0.5 percent, while gross fixed capital formation fell markedly by 7.3 percent.



During March, Mainland Norway's economy contracted 0.2 percent monthly after a 0.3 percent fall in February. At the same time, the overall GDP rebounded 0.6 percent versus a 1.0 percent decline a month ago.



