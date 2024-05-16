Zhongchu Guoneng Technology Co. , Ltd. (ZCGN) has switched on the world's largest compressed air energy storage project in China. The $207. 8 million energy storage power station has a capacity of 300 MW/1,800 MWh and uses an underground salt cave. Chinese developer ZCGN has completed the construction of a 300 MW compressed air energy storage (CAES) facility in Yingcheng, China's Hubei province. The company said the storage plant is the world's largest CAES system to date. Previously, the largest CAES facility was a 100 MW project switched on in October 2022 by the Institute of Engineering ...

