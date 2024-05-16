Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.05.2024
PR Newswire
16.05.2024 | 03:13
Caixa Econômica Federal: Recurring Net Income Of R$ 2.9 Billion In 1q24, Up 49.0% Over 1q23.

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA"), the largest Brazilian bank in number of clients, credit, digital accounts, and savings deposits, announces its consolidated result for the first quarter (1Q24).

HIGHLIGHTS:

  1. Recurring Net Income of R$ 2.9 billion in 1Q24, up 49.0% over 1Q23;
  2. Accounting Net Income of R$ 2.5 billion in 1Q24, up 27.3% over 1Q23;
  3. Financial Margin reached R$ 15.3 billion in 1Q24, up 9.9% over 1Q23;
  4. Revenues from Services reached R$ 6.6 billion in 1Q24, up 6,9% in 12 months;
  5. Assets under Management totaled R$ 3.3 trillion in Mar/24, up 10.7% in 12 months;
  6. Total Loan Portfolio reached a balance of R$ 1.144 trillion , up 10.4% over Mar/23;
  7. Balance of R$ 787 billion of sustainable finance portfolio in Mar/24, up 14,0% in 12 months;
  8. R$ 143.0 billion in total loan origination in 1Q24, up 13.3% over 1Q23;
  9. Balance of R$ 754.3 billion in the mortgage loan portfolio, up 14.4% over Mar/23;
  10. Balance of R$ 100.3 billion in Infrastructure and Sanitation loans, up 2.9% over Mar/23;
  11. Balance of R$ 102.5 billion in Payroll-deductible loans in Mar/24;
  12. Balance of R$ 57.8 billion in Agribusiness loans, up 20.7% over Mar/23;
  13. Balance of R$ 98 billion in Corporate commercial loans, up 3.9% over Mar/23;
  14. Balance of R$ 1.521 trillion in total funding, up 20.2% over Mar/23;
  15. Net Equity of R$ 132.3 billion , up 6.2% in 12 months;
  16. Basel Ratio of 16.8% and Tier I Capital of 14.7% in Mar/24, which are 5.3 p.p. and 5.2 p.p. higher, respectively, than the regulatory minimum;
  17. Delinquency Rate of 2.34% in 1Q24, down 0.39 p.p. over 1Q23;
  18. 93.6% of credit operations classified at rating levels between AA-C and 92.3% of the balance with collateral in Mar/24, which demonstrates the portfolio's quality;
  19. R$ 93.1 billion in social benefits paid in 1Q24, up 5.8% over 1Q23.

WEBCAST FOR THE 1Q24 RESULTS: May 16th, 2024, 9:00 a.m. (US EDT)

https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=3aad4e86-1adb-4896-af29-62cbbf32525d

1Q24 EARNINGS DOCUMENTS: earnings release, presentation and financial statements available at: https://ri.caixa.gov.br/en/

CONTACT: Investor Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Caixa Econômica Federal

© 2024 PR Newswire
