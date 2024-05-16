6sense unites business leaders and industry experts to delve into the capabilities of AI as the catalyst for unlocking revenue potential, featuring Jacco van der Kooij and Latané Conant as Headliners

6sense®, the leading platform to revolutionise the way B2B organisations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue, announced the second annual Inspire UK conference to take place in London on 12 of June 2024. The one-day flagship event is designed exclusively for enterprise revenue leaders to gain valuable insights and inspiring solutions to overcome day-to-day challenges in pipeline and revenue creation.

Expanding on its growing reach and influence in the account-based marketing (ABM) space, 6sense Inspire UK will showcase keynotes from global brands including LinkedIn, Vertiv, and Teradata, along with prominent 6sense leaders Chief Revenue Officer, Latané Conant and the recently appointed Senior Vice President of GTM International, Andy Champion.

Go-to-market expert and author Jacco ven der Kooij is set to headline the event where he will share best practices for how businesses can approach and optimise their sales methodologies and how 6sense can play an integral part in that process. He founded Winning by Design, a leading consulting firm in sales strategy and training.

"Revenue leaders across EMEA increasingly view predictable revenue growth as the North Star for business operations," said Champion. "With our targeted account model and unmatched buyer intent data, 6sense is turning this vision into reality. We can't wait to connect with the broader B2B community in London next month."

Inspire will take place at 155 Bishopsgate in the heart of London with over 300 top enterprise sales and marketing leaders in attendance for immersive workshops, personalised revenue clinic sessions, panel discussions, and hands-on product demos. Each tailored track will share actionable insights and practical strategies to drive revenue growth.

"Our primary goal with this event is to showcase the strategies revenue leaders are leaning on to shape their careers, build high performing teams, and hit their revenue targets," said Saima Rashid, SVP of Marketing and Revenue Analytics at 6sense. "We want every Inspire participant to gain actionable insights and discover the latest trends to stay ahead in a competitive landscape. All while immersing themselves in the vibrant and dynamic 6sense community experience that we are known for."

For more information or to register, visit https://6sense.com/inspire/ and follow along on LinkedIn and Instagram for the latest on Inspire UK news.

