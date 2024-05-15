Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.05.2024

WKN: A142VP | ISIN: US40434L1052 | Ticker-Symbol: 7HP
Tradegate
16.05.24
11:02 Uhr
28,915 Euro
+0,090
+0,31 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2024 | 23:06

HP Inc. Declares Dividend

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has declared a cash dividend of $0.2756 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend, the third in HP's fiscal year 2024, is payable on July 3, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 12, 2024. HP has approximately 1.0 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.


HP Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@hp.com
HP Inc. Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@hp.com

www.hp.com/go/newsroom

