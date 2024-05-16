Atess Power has developed a new series of battery energy storage system (BESS) containers. The Chinese manufacturer is offering 20 HC and 40 HC containers, as well as battery-only containers with storage capacities up to 3,440 kWh. Atess Power, a Chinese PV inverter manufacturer, has released a new series of BESS containers. The company offers different technology combinations in its EnerMatrix solution, using either 20 HC containers or 40 HC containers. "It supports both alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) coupling solutions, allowing for lightning-fast 0-10ms on/off-grid switching," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...