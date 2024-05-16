DelfinGroup: Draft resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AS DelfinGroup dated 30 May 2024

1) To pay extraordinary dividends in the total amount of EUR 807?719.59 EUR or 0.0178 per share, from the profit of the first quarter of 2024 of AS DelfinGroup.



2) To set that the dividend Ex-date (namely, the date from which no dividends will be paid for the shares in respect to which a decision was made to pay extraordinary dividends) shall be 12 June 2024. To set that the dividend record date shall be 13 June 2024. To set that the dividend payment date shall be 14 June 2024.



5.Amendments to the Articles of Association



To amend the Articles of Association of AS DelfinGroup and to express Articles 3.3. and 5.1 in the following wording:

- "3.3. Each share is dematerialized share with a nominal value of EUR 0.10 (ten cents).".

- "5.1. The Supervisory Board is the supervisory institution of the Company which represents the interests of the Company and supervises the activities of the Management Board and the development of the Company.".



6.Changes to the Share option program



To amend to the Share option program of AS DelfinGroup and to express Paragraphs 1.2, 3.1, 6.1, and 6.2 in the following wording:



"1.2 In accordance with the provisions of the Commercial Law, the grant of Employee share Options, in addition to the Company's existing system of remuneration and other benefits, entitles the holders of Employee share Options to acquire a certain number of dematerialised shares of a new issue of the Company and the proceeds from the disposal of such shares, thereby motivating the holders of Employee share Options to achieve increasingly better performance over a longer period of time, thereby giving them an interest in ensuring the successful and sustainable future performance of the Company and increasing the value of the Company.

3.1 All Employee share options are to be covered by 450 000 dematerialised shares of one class with a nominal value of EUR 0.10 per share, not exceeding 10% of the Company's paid-up share capital at the time of the Board decision to grant the staff options.

6.1 One Employee share Option granted shall entitle the Option Holder to acquire one share of the Company in dematerialised form.

6.2 Optionholders shall be entitled to acquire newly issued shares in the Company for a fee upon exercise of their Employee share Options. The price per new issue share of the Company shall be EUR 0.10 (10 cents)."



