Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of PIK Token (PIK) on May 16, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the PIK/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 9:00 UTC on the slated date.

PIK Token (PIK), is a digital currency introduced by the N-PIK service, offering users the opportunity to earn incentives through a launch event, gameplay, and direct purchase via the PIK-SWAP ICO site.

Introducing PIK Token: Earn through events, play, and ICO

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of PIK Token (PIK), revolutionizing the digital currency landscape as it debuts through the N-PIK service's Launching Event. This innovative token offers users a unique opportunity to engage with a new ecosystem, where gameplay and social interaction converge to create a vibrant community. The PIK Token stands out not only for its integration within the N-PIK gaming platform but also for its utility in earning incentives, participating in special events, and facilitating trades on the PIK-SWAP ICO site. As a cornerstone of the N-PIK service, PIK Tokens can be obtained through gameplay, airdrops, and direct purchases, offering a multifaceted approach to digital currency acquisition and use.

The Launching Event introduces the PIK Token in a manner that incentivizes early adopters and active participants. By signing up for the event, participants can earn PLYP Tokens, which can be used in games and other activities on the PIK Swap or N-PIK sites. These tokens are more than just digital currency; they represent a stake in the emerging N-PIK ecosystem. The event encourages participation through gaming, trading, and referrals, showcasing the token's versatility and its potential for generating real-world value. The PIK Token is designed to incentivize engagement, with mechanisms in place to ensure that active users benefit from their contributions to the platform.

Beyond the Launching Event, the PIK Token is set to become a key currency within the N-PIK ecosystem. Its utility extends beyond gaming, acting as a bridge between the virtual and real economies. The token's design incorporates features that incentivize holding and trading, ensuring that it remains a valuable asset for users. With the PIK-SWAP ICO site facilitating easy access to tokens, users are poised to explore a world where digital currency opens up new possibilities for entertainment, social interaction, and financial growth. The PIK Token is not just a digital asset; it's a passport to a new and exciting digital realm.

About PIK Token

Based on ERC20, PIK has a total supply of 600 million (i.e. 600,000,000). Out of this total mintage, 450 million were burned, resulting in a current circulation of 150 million. The PIK token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on May 16, 2024. Investors who are interested in PIK can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

Learn More about PIK Token:

Official Website: https://n-pik.com/

Contract: https://etherscan.io/token/0xc15dDe92A9b9E7b555C45896fc118140427b0A9E

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

