The Impact Facility appoints Lewis Temple as new CEO

LONDON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Impact Facility for Sustainable Mining Communities is delighted to announce the appointment of Lewis Temple as its new Chief Executive Officer. TIF founder and current CEO Assheton Stewart Carter is stepping into a new role leading the organisation's strategy and advocacy efforts from his position on the board of trustees.

With more than 25 years of leadership experience in global development, Temple is poised to lead The Impact Facility into its next phase of growth and impact. He joins TIF from BRAC - the pioneering Bangladeshi global NGO, where he led the European affiliate, BRAC UK, as CEO for nine years. With a focus on building business and private sector solutions to challenges of poverty and exclusion, his commitment to improving resilience and sustainability aligns perfectly with The Impact Facility's mission to create lasting positive change for artisanal and small-scale miners and their communities.

Outgoing TIF CEO Assheton Stewart Carter expressed his enthusiasm for Temple's appointment, stating, "Lewis brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for sustainable development to this role. His leadership will undoubtedly propel The Impact Facility forward, ensuring that we continue to make meaningful and lasting contributions to the well-being of mining communities. I am looking forward to actively partnering with Lewis and supporting the team in making our vision a reality."

"On behalf of everyone at TIF, I would like to welcome Lewis to the organisation, and thank Assheton for his tireless dedication over the past six years" said David Sturmes, Co-Founder and Director of Business Innovation and Fundraising. "We all look forward to continuing to work with Assheton in his new role and are excited about the experience and enthusiasm that Lewis is bringing to our organisation."

The innovative nature of TIF's Lake Victoria 2030 Leasing Programme for artisanal gold miners in Kenya and Tanzania, and the organisation's role in setting up and managing the Fair Cobalt Alliance, were what drew Temple to the role at TIF. "I am honoured to join The Impact Facility and work alongside its dedicated and expert team" he said. "Together we will build upon TIF's ground-breaking work and impressive recent growth to realise our ambition to drive meaningful change for mining communities worldwide."

About The Impact Facility

The Impact Facility for Sustainable Mining Communities is a global organisation that seeks to bring economic and environmental empowerment to artisanal and small-scale mining communities.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-impact-facility-appoints-lewis-temple-as-new-ceo-302147435.html