Europi Property Group appoints Ted Wachtmeister as Corporate Finance Director

Ted will be based in the London office, responsible for fundraising and corporate development.

LONDON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prior to joining Europi, Ted was Head of Corporate Finance at CEG, a London based private property investor and developer investing in strategic land, industrials, homes and offices across the UK's regional cities. During his four years at CEG, Ted was responsible for investor communication, reporting, fundraising, as well as broad aspects of business development.

Before CEG, Ted spent five years working as an investment professional in London for White Cloud Capital and Outsized Ventures, investing growth equity into entrepreneurial businesses across Europe and Southeast Asia.

Ted joins Europi at a particularly interesting time when the new residential strategy "Hyde Park Properties" has just been launched, aggregating a portfolio of prime London homes for rent. The current dislocation in the UK's residential market arising from high mortgage rates, political uncertainty and post-Brexit challenges presents a unique acquisition opportunity for irreplaceable prime homes in London.

Ted Wachtmeister, Corporate Finance Director at Europi Property Group, comments:

"I am excited to join Jonathan and the impressive Europi team to continue to grow the platform. We are at a very interesting point in the cycle for real estate, and I believe Europi's opportunistic and flexible model, following macro fundamentals and partnering with local experts, will be instrumental to continue securing above market returns."

Jonathan Willén, CEO at Europi Property Group, comments:

"We're delighted to welcome Ted to Europi, bringing onboard a wealth of experience in fundraising and corporate development. As Europi and its investment platforms continue to grow on the back of strong performance, Ted will play an integral role in the next phase of our development."

Europi in brief:

Europi Property Group is a pan-European real estate investment company with offices in London and Stockholm, investing discretionary capital across all sectors with a flexible investment strategy. Europi has completed public and private transactions of more than €500m gross asset value since inception, alongside its established network of local operating partners. By combining a truly entrepreneurial, active ownership approach with focus on social and environmental sustainability, Europi generates long term value and positive impact for all stakeholders.

