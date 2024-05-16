

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's inflation moderated slightly more than initially estimated in April, the latest data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.



Separate official data showed that the country's trade surplus increased in March as imports fell faster than exports.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 0.8 percent in April after rising 1.2 percent in March. That was slightly weaker than the 0.9 percent increase seen in the flash data published on April 30.



Month-on-month, consumer prices edged up 0.1 in April, revised from a 0.2 percent rise estimated initially.



Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and unprocessed food, softened to 2.1 percent from 2.3 percent. In the earlier estimate, it was 2.2 percent.



Data showed that non-regulated energy product prices declined at a faster pace of 13.9 percent, while the decline in regulated energy products eased to 1.3 percent from 13.8 percent. The annual price growth in transport-related services decelerated from 4.5 percent to 2.7 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonised index of consumer prices, came in at 0.9 percent on the year in April, slower than March's 1.2 percent rise. The latest increase was revised down slightly from 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP moved up 0.5 percent after rising 1.2 percent a month ago.



The foreign trade surplus rose to EUR 4.34 billion in March from EUR 3.33 billion in the corresponding period last year. In February, the surplus was EUR 6.0 billion.



On a yearly basis, both exports and imports plunged 8.9 percent and 11.2 percent, respectively, in March.



During the first quarter, Italian exports fell 2.8 percent, due in particular to lower sales of base metals and metal products, excluding machinery and plants, pharmaceutical items, chemical-medical and botanical products, chemical substances and products, leather goods, excluding clothing, and similar, the agency said.



