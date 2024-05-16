Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue and due to exercise of Restricted Share Units (RSU)

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 17 May 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 93,716,321 shares (USD 937,163.21) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 683,009 shares (USD 6,830.09) (directed issue) 48,985 shares (USD 489.85) (RSU) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 94,448,315 shares (USD 944,483.15) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: USD 30.16 - 68,009 shares USD 0.08 - 571 shares USD 180.8 - 48,414 shares --------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66