

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices held steady on Thursday after finishing notably higher the previous day, buoyed by soft U.S. inflation data and a report showing a bigger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended May 10th.



Benchmark Brent crude futures edged up 0.1 percent to $82,78 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were little changed at $78.62.



The dollar traded weak as easing inflation led investors to price two U.S. rate cuts in 2024.



Market expectations now lean more firmly for policy easing to kickstart in September this year, which could help drive greater consumption.



The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday lowered the forecast for global oil demand growth for the current year by 0.14 million barrels per day, to 1.1 million barrels, citing weak demand in developed OECD nations.



In the Middle East, Israel's military said today that five soldiers had been killed by friendly fire in Gaza's north, where intense fighting has resumed more than seven months into its war against Hamas militants.



