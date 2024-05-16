

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were subdued on Thursday after climbing by 1 percent in the previous session, aided by a drop in the dollar index and U.S. bond yields.



Spot gold was marginally lower at $2,385.27 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $2,390.95.



The dollar steadied in European trade and 10-year Treasury yields were back up to 4.34 percent as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve officials for additional clues on the rate outlook.



On Wednesday, Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari reiterated his view that the U.S. central bank likely needs to keep rates at the current level for 'a while longer.'



Market expectations now lean more firmly for policy easing to kickstart in September this year, followed by another rate cut before the end of 2024.



In economic releases, U.S. building permits for April, weekly jobless claims data, housing starts for April, U.S. Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for May, U.S. export and import prices for April and industrial production for April are slated for release in the New York session.



